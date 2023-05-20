In the mix: Lowry gets hot, McIlroy fights back at Oak Hill

Shane Lowry fancied Oak Hill at first sight this week. That appreciation finally paid off on Friday.

Lowry got red hot in the middle of the second round, making six birdies in eight holes from 8 to 15, en route to a 3-under 67 that moved him from one shot above the cut line to tie for 10th at the midpoint of the PGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy shot a 1-under 69 himself to join Lowry at even par as both of them aim to close a five-shot deficit on the threesome of leaders at 5-under par through two rounds – Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners.

Pádraig Harrington shot 71 to sit tied 35th at 3-over.

“When I birdied 15 to get to 2-under for the tournament, 6-under from 7 to 15, I would have taken your hand off for that this morning,” Lowry said of his fight back after a disappointing opening 73.

“I thrive on weekends like this.”

Lowry finished his round with a pair of bogeys on the brutal closing holes 17 and 18, but that disappointment didn’t dull his enthusiasm for putting himself back in the mix after taking advantage of a brief reprieve in conditions when the wind laid down and a little rain syringed the course.

“Two bogeys finish is disappointing,” he said. “I got to 4-over after six holes. Look we got a bit fortunate with the wind dying down, the bit of rain wasn’t nice, but it made it play a little bit easier. I played well around the turn, made some great birdies. Couple of poor tee shots on 17, 18 but that’s what happens on this course. There are holes you need to hit good tee shots and they are two of them. But, yes, I have done well, only five back.”

McIlroy made a fightback of his own after bogeys at 6 and 7 dropped him to 3-over. But he played the last 11 holes in 3-under with birdies at 9, 14 and 18 to get back to level. His 16-footer for birdie on the last put him into the top 10 as well despite a little illness and his struggles off the tee.

“I think how terribly I've felt over the golf ball over the last two days, the fact that I'm only five back …” McIlroy said. “Not saying I could be up there with one of my best performances, but when I holed that putt at the last, I looked at the board, and I thought, ‘I can't believe I'm five back.’ I guess that's a good thing because I know if I can get it in play off the tee, that's the key to my success over the weekend. If I can get the ball in play off the tee, I'll have a shot.”

McIlroy admitted yesterday he wasn’t feeling his best, but his vitals had improved on Friday along with his prospects to contend. “I felt better today, and my Whoop definitely told me that as well,” he said. “I was back in the green, which was a surprise, but a pleasant surprise. Hopefully that trend continues over the weekend.”

It will take their best efforts on the weekend to chase down a stellar cast of leaders including four major winners in front of them. Scheffler, Conners and Hovland put together consecutive good rounds to converge at 5-under. Lurking two behind them is first-round leader Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Suh at 3-under.

“The tournament is halfway done,” said Scheffler. “I had two good days so far, and I'm just hoping to continue that as the week goes on.”

Brooks Koepka posted the lowest score of the day, playing the back nine in 31 to shoot a 4-under 66 to move into a tie for sixth at 2-under with England’s Callum Tarren. Koepka, a four-time major winner including consecutive PGAs in 2018-19, backed up his shrug-off of his first-round 72 when he said “it’s not going to happen tomorrow.”

Justin Rose and Taylor Pendrith are in eighth at 1-under.

As Lowry and Koepka showed on Friday, a good round can go a long way at Oak Hill.

“I feel like with the way it's set up it's sort of easy-ish to shoot 72 but pretty difficult to shoot 67,” said McIlroy.

While both Lowry and McIlroy are struggling to hit fairways, they’ve been able to compensate to stay in the hunt. Lowry hopes he’s finally piecing elements of his game together at the right time.

“I have not been doing well this year and I have had a serious mental battle (on putting),” he said. “I have been working so hard to get myself physically and mentally in the right place.

“There are certain other parts of my game I am not happy with. I have not chipped the ball as well, I haven’t driven the ball as well as I did in practice. If I can do that this weekend and match it up with everything else.

“I stood on the first tee in practice and said I like this place. I was like, I fancy this place. I was disappointed with yesterday but I knew it was only one day and sort of felt going out this morning if I can get under par for the tournament with nine holes to play on Sunday you never know what might happen. It is a big day tomorrow.”

McIlroy ranks near the bottom of the field (144th) in driving accuracy and hopes improvement in that area might reap big dividends on the weekend.

“I think at this point I might just tee it high and just bomb it everywhere,” McIlroy said. “As long as you're missing it in the right spots off the tees, I might as well just go for it and swing hard at it.”