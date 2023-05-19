Justin Rose finding his groove at Oak Hill

While the afternoon crowd was jockeying for the lead, Justin Rose used Friday morning to put himself in position to not only vie for his second career major but bolster his campaign to make his sixth Ryder Cup appearance.

The 42-year-old Englishman briefly danced with the lead before settling for an even-par 70 on Friday to post a 36-hole total of 1-under-par 139 at Oak Hill, tying himself with Canada’s Taylor Pendrith as the top finishers through two rounds of the PGA Championship as the lead pack got started in the afternoon wave. Rose has been a consistent PGA contender in the last three years finishing T13 or better.

“Anyway, happy to finish under par,” Rose said. “I've kind of struggled to get the ball in play off the tee, which is obviously critical around here, so it's been a pretty good effort.”

Rose, who won at Pebble Beach in February, did not get picked for the 2021 Ryder Cup. But with a dearth of veteran Europeans ineligible, Rose could provide captain Luke Donald with a much-needed veteran to choose from for the match in September at Marco Simone in Italy.

Rose was largely allergic to pars in his volatile opening round late Thursday, making only six as he put up seven birdies, four bogeys and a double en route to a colorful first-round 69. But he settled down Friday morning, racing out to three birdies to gain a share with first-round leader Bryson DeChambeau at 4-under.

Bogeys at 18, 7 and 8, however, capped an even-par 70 round and left Rose at 1-under overall.

“I think historically I've won typically on harder golf courses than not, so I think it fits my profile from that point of view,” the 2013 U.S. Open winner at Merion said of Oak Hill.

“It feels a little bit of a hybrid kind of PGA-US Open, yeah, this week. Looking forward to the test, I think.”

Rose is comfortably in position to challenge on the weekend as Oak Hill is proving difficult for anyone to run away with it. Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland and DeChambeau all fighting to see who might hold it together and get into the clubhouse with the lead late Friday afternoon. Midway through the afternoon wave, nobody had been able to reach 6-under.

Pádraig Harrington was faring the best of the Irish contingent with a dramatic start on the back nine late Friday posting four birdies and two bogeys in his first six holes to get as low as even par. Both Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were working to reach the weekend while morning starter Séamus Power missed the cut at 9-over through two rounds.

“It might have been the hardest golf setup I've ever played,” said Power. “It takes some, not getting used to, but it takes some patience out there and I just made a couple of mistakes. The easy holes are what killed me. … it's one of those courses when you try to kind of chase something, you're probably going to drop another few because you just can't really go at stuff. So it was kind of one of those vicious, vicious cycles.”

Among Friday’s finishers, Keith Mitchell, Sepp Straka, Mito Pereira and club professional Michael Block were tied at even par overall through 36 holes. Patrick Cantlay bounced back from a poor first round with the low round of the morning Friday, carding a 3-under 67 to get back to 1-over par and into contention.

“I think on a golf course like this, good rounds go a really long way,” said world No. 4 Cantlay. “If you hit great shots all day, you can play a good round, and if you just get a little off all day, you can play a round like I did yesterday where I shot 4-over par.”

Eric Cole, the son of former tour pros Laura Baugh and Bobby Cole who got into the field as an alternate, went to sleep Thursday night with the lead at 5-under through 14 holes after a late birdie run on 2, 3 and 4. But he failed to sustain his momentum, making a double on No. 6 to shoot 3-under 67 in the first round. He doubled the sixth again in the second round and shot 74. Dustin Johnson also failed to support his opening 67, shooting 74 to slip to 1-over par along with Cam Davis.

Thomas Pieters failed to back up his first-round 69 as his 76 on Friday will leave him 5-over and hoping that the cut line doesn’t move. Also dancing with him along the cut line at 5-over are Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler.

“I came in here very optimistic. The first two days I've played terrible,” said Mickelson, the recent Masters runner-up at age 52 playing in his first PGA Championship since winning it in 2021.

“I've driven it poorly. I've not felt good with the putter. I haven't chipped great. My irons have been average. It makes me optimistic that I still made the cut playing as poorly as I did, and I think if I can get it turned around, I can make a run.”

Among the notables who likely played their way out of the weekend are Cameron Young, Talor Gooch, Matt Kuchar, Abraham Ancer, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Robert MacIntyre and Sam Burns.