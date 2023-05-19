PGA club pro Michael Block mixing it with the big guns

Every year, the PGA Championship invites 20 club pros – the top finishers in the annual PGA Professional Championship – to fill out the 156-player field. They rarely feature in the main event, typically filling out the last spots of players missing the cut along with aging past PGA champions.

Michael Block, however, is making a star turn this week at Oak Hill, exuding a casual cool as he fired two consecutive even-par 70s to not just make the cut but sit on the leaderboard.

“My goal was even-par. I feel like I can shoot even par at pretty much any course in the world,” said Block.

A club pro from Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in California, Block finished second in the PGA Professional Championship two weeks ago in New Mexico – an event he won in 2014. This marks his fifth career appearance in the PGA Championship. He failed to make the cut in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2022. Nor did he make the cut in US Opens he qualified for in 2007 and 2018 or the Famers Insurance Open and American Express PGA Tour events he played this year.

“I've been gaining that confidence from those finishes in those rounds where I'm like, why not? Why not come here and compete? Why not here at Oak Hill, make the cut?” he said. “I'm not afraid of them anymore, to be honest.” He’s having a ball this week playing to win against the best players in the world, including friends Patrick Cantlay and Beau Hossler who he plays with regularly back at home in Orange County. He did a live walk-and-talk on the US television broadcast on Thursday as he calmly made a par on the 14th hole.

“I understand where they're ranked in the world,” he said. “I understand how my game doesn't quite get up to them, but I'm pretty darn close, and I can compete with them.”

On Friday he competed with everybody. Block was 3-under through 12 holes and tied for second before a bogey-double bogey combo on holes 4 and 5 dropped him back to even.

“I knew I was up there pretty close, and I didn't know what was happening,” he said. “I knew if I looked at that, I might get ahead of myself, and I didn't want to do that. I just kept playing golf, kept my head down, had fun with my caddie, had a good time with the players.”

Now that he’s made the cut, how will Block handle the weekend?

“I've already been in contention, so I feel good about it,” he said. “I was rolling around, I believe, in second place for quite a while. I was actually very comfortable. Honestly, the couple bad shots I hit had nothing to do with where I was at that time. So, yeah, who knows who I'm paired with, right, tomorrow? If I'm paired with Jon Rahm or Rory (McIlroy) – I have no idea how these guys are doing; I have not looked at the leaderboard. I don't know who is going to make the cut or who I'm going to be paired with. Yeah, that could be kind of huge for me, but at the same time I play with Patrick all the time. He is No. 4 in the world.

“As weird as it sounds, I'm going to compete. I promise you that.”