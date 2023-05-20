Tom Kim creates his own Jean van de Velde moment at Oak Hill

Tom Kim emerged from a marshy stretch of Allens Creeks that crosses the sixth fairway covered in thick black mud from head to his bare feet
MUDDY WATERS: Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. Pic: Warren Little/Getty Images

Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 07:05
Scott Michaux, New York

The Barry Burn that snakes through Carnoustie and wreaks havoc on golfers’ scorecards will forever be connected to Jean van de Velde. The iconic image of the Frenchman – with his trousers rolled up and hands on hips as he stood ankle deep in the water while his Open Championship hopes washed away with the tide – is forever burned in the annals of major championship history.

Allens Creek winds its way peacefully across Oak Hill Country Club in similar fashion, delivering quiet menace to those whose balls end up in there. It now has its own major championship victim to forever be linked to it – Tom Kim. The 20-year-old South Korean’s muddy creek encounter late in Thursday’s opening round will live in infamy.

“I hope there aren’t any pictures of that,” Kim said to a Sports Illustrated reporter when he finished his first round.

Um, bad news. It wasn’t long before Kim quickly realized that not only are there pictures, the whole world got to watch for several minutes after he emerged from a marshy stretch of Allens Creeks that crosses the sixth fairway covered in thick black mud from head to his bare feet.

Television cameras missed Kim slipping into and sinking thigh deep into the muddy ooze, where he was briefly stuck and had to dig himself out when his caddie, Joe Skovron, refused to climb in there with him and get both of them stuck. But the cameras remained trained on Kim for the next few minutes as he went to a different part of the creek and climbed back in to take a mid-round bath in the chilly evening and wash all the mud off of him. Then he stripped down to his naked torso in the middle of the fairway and put on a dry quarter zip and his shoes and socks.

With his soaked pants still pulled up to his knees like a pair of plus fours, Kim saved bogey on No. 6 after taking a drop and then finished with three consecutive pars to shoot 73. He played quite well considering the uncomfortable circumstances as the sun was setting, nearly holing three birdie putts with one of them power-lipping out of the cup. It was only after he walked off the ninth green and looked at his phone that Kim realized he was trending on social media as the most entertaining character on the late broadcast.

“Everybody knows?!” Kim said.

He covered his face with his hat in embarrassment before buckling over in convulsive laughter at his latest infamy. Kim’s first global faux pas occurred during last year’s Presidents Cup when he suffered a wardrobe malfunction with a rip in the back of his trousers.

On Thursday, Kim gave his account of what happened before the cameras caught him stuck in the mud.

“If I had a good enough lie, I was thinking I could chip it, but as soon as I went in, it was kind of sketch,” Kim told ESPN. “It’s a major championship, I’m fighting for every single stroke I have. It got dark. Once my foot got in, I was like, there’s no looking back. I went full in and it got my shirt and everything and there was one moment where I sunk in, I was steady for minute. I couldn’t get myself out.

“I called Joe, and he was saying, ‘Well if I go in, I sink and then both of us aren’t getting out.’ So I had to crawl and use every part of my body to get out.” Skovron told reporters he tried to talk Kim out of going into the marshy part of the creek to try to find his ball and just take a drop and move on. But Kim was determined. And when Kim got stuck, Skovron wasn’t going to compound the problem by joining him.

“The problem was, when he was stuck, I was like ‘are you sure you can’t move?’ Because then I would have gotten stuck too and then we would have had a disaster, so there was no way,” Skovron told Sports Illustrated. “I couldn’t go in there. I took a couple steps and that was about as far as I could go. The next step was going to be down there. I was like, he better be able to get out, and he got out.” 

Kim told Sky Sports: “I miss the days that I played on a tour without cameras.” Those days are gone. Those pictures are all over social media and will likely adorn a wall somewhere inside the Oak Hill clubhouse forever. At least Kim didn’t suffer the indignity of blowing a three-shot lead on the last hole of a major as Van de Velde did in 1999 in the Barry Burn at Carnoustie.

Maybe they’ll one day even put a plaque commemorating Kim’s mud bath on Oak Hill’s “Hill of Fame” – or at least a warning sign on the sixth hole to keep out of the swampy hazard.

