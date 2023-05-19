Trim DeChambeau leads the way in strong LIV start at Oak Hill

Bryson DeChambeau had seemingly broken the mould of how to play major championship golf when he tore vaunted Winged Foot apart with his strength to win the 2020 U.S. Open by six shots.

For the most part since 2021, DeChambeau himself has seemed more broken than the game he believed he could overpower with unbridled bulk and speed.

A trimmer DeChambeau showed up at Oak Hill this week for the PGA Championship to take on an East Course in western New York that reminds many of the East Course in the other corner of the state he conquered three years ago. He turned back the clock a bit with a 4-under 66 that included six birdies on Thursday to take a one-shot clubhouse lead over Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Corey Conners.

Alternate Eric Cole – the son of former tour pros Laura Baugh and Bobby Cole – sits alone at 5-under through 14 holes before play was suspended due to darkness. The first round resumes at noon Irish time.

“It was a good day; 5-under through the holes that I played was good,” said Cole, who has holes 6-9 left to finish Friday morning. “I played solid for the most part and got a couple of good breaks when I needed them, so it was a good day.”

DeChambeau posted his best round since Sunday of the 150th Open.

“As I was looking at it throughout the week, I'm like, man, I don't know how shooting under par is even possible out here on some of the golf holes,” DeChambeau said of Oak Hill. “But, luckily, I was able to play some really good golf, hit a lot of fairways, did my job and made some putts.”

With its classic-style course shrouded in consistently thick rough with openings in front of most greens, DeChambeau agrees with the general assessment that Oak Hill resembles the test he used a cheat code to defeat in 2020. But the LIV Golf headliner believes this week offers “more nuance.”

“I've said that a couple times now where you can't just run it up every single green; there's some forced carries,” he said of the bomb-and-gauge plan that worked so well at Winged Foot.

“It's different, a different test and a test that I'm willing take on. If you're driving it well and hitting your irons well, you can play out here, but it can get pretty nasty pretty quick if you're not hitting it straight.” DeChambeau was the “Incredible Bulk” three years ago, beefing up and swinging so hard to a degree that he ran into some injuries that derailed his status as one of the game’s elite.

“Obviously having the hand injury was no fun and then learning to play golf again with a new hand – it's been a while,” he said. “So nice to come back and start to finally figure out what's going on with my golf swing. As I've told you guys before, I've struggled with my driving. You see me out there on the range. That's something I don't want to do. I don't want to be out there all night, but I've had to figure out what I did so well in 2018 and what made me so successful then. I feel like I'm catching on and trending that direction. Figured out a couple things this week, and it certainly paid off today.”

Physically, DeChambeau has dropped his calorie intake from 5,000 to 2,900 with a personal chef that makes sure he eats properly. “I lost 18 pounds in 24 days. It was crazy. It wasn't fat. It was all water weight,” he said.

DeChambeau led the field in strokes gained driving, ranking fourth in distance and top 10 in accuracy, a combo weapon he didn’t utilize before.

“Hitting the driver straight, finally,” he said. “That's been the most surprising part because I'm so used to hitting it everywhere. Look, it could happen tomorrow. I don't think it will, but I feel really confident. Golf is a weird animal. You can never fully have it, like Arnie said.”

LIV golfers got off to another strong start after placing three guys in the top four at the Masters. Dustin Johnson was 4-under until a finishing bogey. Thomas Pieters fell into a crowd tied for 10th at 1-under after missing an 18-inch putt at the end.

“I kind of grinded it out,” said Johnson. “I didn't have my best stuff, but I felt like he managed the golf course very well and took advantage of the opportunities when I had it. Made some crucial saves there on the back side.” Adam Scott was 4-under as he race to beat darkness and suffered a double bogey on 18 to join former PGA champion Keegan Bradley, Norway’s Viktor Hovland and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox with 2-under 68s.

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler fired the only bogey-free round in the morning to put himself in the hunt with a 3-under 67 along with Canada’s Conners.

“No matter what position I'm in going into (second round), I would be grinding it out,” Scheffler said. “This is one of those places where that's what you have to do. You just try and stay in position, make the important par putts and just keep the momentum going. I did a good job of that today. Going into tomorrow I'll try to do more of the same.”

Waterford’s Séamus Power had a rocky afternoon, after a volatile start on the back with two birdies, two bogeys and a double in his first five holes before adding three more bogeys to shoot a 5-over 75.

“I played the easy holes very badly and had two sixes,” said Power. “I just have to play those holes a little better.

“Soon as you make a mistake it’s so penal. I’ve never seen rough so uniform. You just get no relief. … It sucks so I’m going to have to do a little better tomorrow.” -30-