Power feels his game is "trending in the right direction"

Séamus Power’s comfort level as he makes his second run through a major championship season is apparent in his prep. He doesn’t feel the necessity to overwork himself in practice rounds, playing only nine holes at Oak Hill Country Club early Tuesday instead of getting clogged in a backlog of groups after the turn. He’ll look at the rest of the course in the cold on Wednesday and feel good to go Thursday when it counts in the PGA Championship.

“I said that to Simon (Keelan, his caddie) on the ninth green, I was like, I haven't seen anything in the first nine holes that would lead me into thinking I couldn't win it,” Power said.

“You know, I like the set up. I've hit it very nicely, and everything kind of feels good in my game. Yeah, I think it's gonna be a really good test. And I think it's gonna suit me.”

For a relative newcomer on the major stages after making his debut in all four in 2022, Power’s confidence is more akin to his age (35) than his experience. He’s resided inside the top 50 on the Official World Golf Ranking for nearly 18 months now, reaching as high as No. 28 a couple of months ago before settling in his current standing at 39th.

So there’s no reason Power should feel like he can walk away with a major trophy.

“My game was kind of trending in the right direction and I've always had that feeling deep down that when my game is good I've got a chance to beat anyone, especially with the new schedule,” he said.

“The field isn't any stronger than the tournaments you're playing almost every time you tee it up now. So it's kind of unusual. I know it's a major and is gonna be more eyeballs, but like you're playing against the same guys and to be honest, I think the harder setup is something that's going to suit me a little bit more. I think, like course management is something I've always kind of prided myself on being strong at and I think (that helps) on a course like this.”

It was just a year ago in the PGA at Southern Hills that Power proved that to himself. He finished tied for ninth and knew he was close enough to winning that his belief in his chances to win a major lifted almost immediately. He once again finished within spitting distance of serious contention in the US Open a month later.

Seamus Power, of Ireland, hits on the ninth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. Pic: Photo/Charles Krupa)

“You think it might take something different or something, you know …” he said trying to explain what makes the major winners stand apart.

“But then I look at my last 10 holes last year (at Southern Hills), like I could have easily ended up in a playoff or even ended up at 6-under to win. It wouldn't have taken much.

“It was one of those things that it kind of hit you very quickly. It's like it's the same guys – I mean, I know some of the bigger name guys win the majors more, but it's probably they're handling the situation down the stretch a little bit better and it's not as if they're doing much more than that. And I think that was the first time and I saw it again at the U.S. Open and it was kind of really encouraging.”

Of course form helps considerably, and Power is rounding into form again. He got off to such a strong start to the PGA Tour season, winning in Bermuda last autumn and then posting a strong of seven consecutive top-25 finishes before the Florida swing where he’s never felt particularly comfortable. That led to a relative lull with a run a couple of missed cuts and a handful of middling results including a T46 at the Masters.

Seamus Power of Ireland holds the trophy after winning the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton. Pic: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

“Even in the fall, like I played well but it was still a couple of misses I didn't like and so I made a couple of corrections and then it actually lead to me then needing to change equipment after Harbour Town and that's helped a lot,” he said.

“I was feeling really good with my irons and stuff in Hilton Head and Augusta when I was very weak off the tee so I changed some of the equipment stuff.”

Power spent time with his Ping equipment reps at the factory testing different shafts and made some changes. The switch has paid quick dividends, with a tie for 18th at Quail Hollow two weeks ago and a T19 at the Byron Nelson in Texas last week. His Wells Fargo result was particularly encouraging, posting “significant strokes gained off the tee and approach to the greens so if I can kind of keep that up this week it will be a huge advantage,” he said.

“Wells Fargo was probably the best I drove it all year and I continued that last week, so that was very encouraging to see. Too much didn't go my way (at Quail Hollow). I didn't really make many putts and still, you know, top 20 on like a major golf course.”

Oak Hill is a revered major venue that has restored its original strategic values with an extensive makeover by architect Andrew Green in 2019. It’s different enough since the last PGA played here in 2013 that it won’t favor anyone’s prior experience. Power doesn’t feel like he’s “playing too much catch-up” on the guys who competed here 10 years ago.

“From what I have seen of the course I don't think you're learning that much greens, fairways,” Power said. “And then the rest of it is kind of what you'd expect for a Donald Ross, over to green is never very good on a Donald Ross course. This looks very similar, but you're just gonna have a lot of good shots and then around the green there is some little tricky spots.”

What he’s seen of Oak Hill appeals to him the way most traditional northeast US clubs do – from the grasses to the questions it asks. He likens it to The Country Club at Brookline last year for the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th.

“I do like these northeast courses... I think they're gorgeous, especially when you get them in condition like this, there’s just there's something about them,” he said.

“There's like that old-school design.

“It’s closer to Brookline … it has a very similar feel to it.”