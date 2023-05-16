Rejuvenated Oak Hill can deliver a pedigree champion

Venerable Oak Hill Country Club developed a modern reputation as somewhat of a golf’s no-man’s land – or no-name’s land, if you will. The upstate New York club didn’t exactly burnish its major image with its most recent PGA champions Jason Dufner (2013) and Shaun Micheel (2003) – one-hit wonders whose career-defining wins have faded into the annals of largely forgotten triumphs.

Back in the 20th century, however, Oak Hill delivered a pedigree of champions worthy of its stature as one of America’s recurring championship venues. Names like Snead, Coe, Middlecoff, Trevino, Nicklaus and Strange all made history winning on the East Course originally designed by Donald Ross when the club moved in 1921 to its current property in the Rochester suburbs.

Now a dramatically restored East Course hopes to reestablish its marquee bona fides with this week’s 2023 PGA Championship.

It was Sam Snead who first helped put Oak Hill on the map by winning a tournament against the likes of Walter Hagen and Ben Hogan in 1941 when the local Rochester newspaper put up a $5,000 purse to attract the best players in golf to its remote upstate gem. Headlines from that event drew the golf world’s attention, with the US Amateur showing up in 1948 when decorated American Charlie Coe prevailed against a field that included future fellow World Golf Hall of Famers Bill Campbell, Julius Boros and Joe Carr of Ireland.

The first of three US Opens came to Oak Hill in 1956, with 1955 Masters champ Cary Middlecoff winning his second national championship by one stroke over four-time US Open winner Hogan and 1952 champion Boros.

Lee Trevino was a relative no-name himself in 1968 before he beat Jack Nicklaus by four strokes to win for the first time on tour in the second US Open at Oak Hill. It turned out to be the first of six major wins for the “Merry Mex,” four of them at Nicklaus’s expense as runner-up.

Nicklaus would make up for it the next time a major arrived at Oak Hill in 1980 for its first PGA Championship. At 40 years old, Nicklaus had already won that year’s US Open at Baltusrol. He then routed the field on a beefed-up Oak Hill by seven shots to win his record-tying fifth PGA (shared with Hagen) and 17th career major. His seven-stroke margin over Andy Bean held up for 32 years until Rory McIlroy broke it with an eight-shot victory at Kiawah in 2012.

Curtis Strange was the last Hall of Fame major winner at Oak Hill, where in 1989 he became the first player since Ben Hogan in 1950-51 to successfully defend as US Open champion.

It was that victory at Oak Hill that earned Strange a surprise pick from US captain Lanny Wadkins in the 1995 Ryder Cup played on the same course. But it wasn’t a triumphant sequel for Strange, as he stunningly collapsed with a 2-up lead with three to play against Nick Faldo in singles. One par in any of those last three holes by Strange would have secured the Ryder Cup defence for the Americans, but Strange bogeyed all three and handed the match to Faldo – who had only made two birdies in five matches all week as a European captain’s pick himself.

Ireland’s Philip Walton later delivered the decisive point against Strange’s college teammate Jay Haas for Europe’s 14½-13½ victory that helped launch an era of European dominance in the biennial matches with nine wins in 12 stagings, never losing back-to-back since 1993.

Since that Ryder Cup, Oak Hill hasn’t delivered the same calibre of champion. In 2003, Shaun Micheel hit a remarkable 7-iron from 174 yards to just 3 inches on 18 for a closing tap-in birdie that prevailed over Chad Campbell, Tim Clark and Alex Cjeka among the only players to finish par or better.

In the last PGA at Oak Hill in 2013, Jason Dufner overtook Jim Furyk in the final round to win his only career major. Rory McIlroy finished tied for eighth that year in the PGA sandwiched between his 2012 and ’14 wins.

Ten years later, players will return to Rochester to find a new and improved golf course that would be more recognisable to the late Boros or Hogan than anyone alive who’s played it. Architect Andrew Green was brought in to undo much of the mess Robert Trent Jones Sr and later the Fazio cousins, Tom and George, did to what had become a tree-choked parkland course.

Green – who recently did a complete reimagining of Congressional Country Club’s Blue Course where McIlroy won his first major in the 2011 U.S. Open – took out a plethora of massive trees across the property to open up course vistas and restore old green contours and Ross-style bunkering. He filled in a pond on the “Postage Stamp” par-3 15th to help restore the design aspects of the original. He built an entirely new par-3 fifth to replicate the original Ross sixth that had been lost in a different location. The new par-4 sixth recreates what once had been a great fifth hole before architectural malpractice altered it, challenging a creek that runs the length of it.

“It looks like there's been a distinct improvement, put it that way, especially on two of the par-3s,” said Strange. “Everything relates back to Donald Ross and his workings around the greens, replacing the two par-3 greens and holes the way … somewhat like they used to be in the original design.”

It's going to be a throwback experience for the 105th PGA Championship. If we’re lucky, the pedigree of its champion on Sunday will reflect that.