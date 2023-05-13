John Murphy in contention at Soudal Open after shooting third round of 65

The Cork native made the weekend for the first time this season after a number of missed cuts.
IN CONTENTION: Cork native John Murphy has put himself in contention at the Soudal Open in Antwerp, Belgium after shooting an impressive score of 65 in the third round.

Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 19:50
Andrew Horgan

Cork native John Murphy has put himself in contention at the Soudal Open in Antwerp, Belgium after shooting an impressive score of 65 in the third round.

The Kinsale Golf club member is participating in the weekend's action for first time on the DP World Tour this season after a number of missed cuts.

“After 10 missed DP World Tour cuts, John Murphy makes the weekend for the first time this season and moves into contention,” DP World Tour posted on Twitter along with his scorecard for Saturday.

At the time that Tweet was sent, Murphy was tied in fourth spot and just a few shots off the lead, although a number of his opponents were still out on the course.

“I appreciate you leaving out the 2 missed cuts I had on Challenge Tour in between!” said Murphy in response to the tour.

On the close of the day, the Corkman dropped to joint 17th on -8 overall, seven shots behind leader Simon Forsstrom of Sweden heading into the fourth and final round on Sunday.

<p>Thomas Detry plays from the rough on the 18th hole during Day Two of the Soudal Open at Rinkven International Golf Club in Belgium. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images</p>

Detry in contention for 'absolute dream' victory in Belgium

