Detry in contention for 'absolute dream' victory in Belgium

Belgium's Thomas Detry remained in contention to claim an "absolute dream" first DP World Tour title on home soil at the halfway stage of the Soudal Open.

Detry won the World Cup of Golf with Thomas Pieters in 2018 but has yet to taste victory in an individual event, coming closest when he lost out in a three-man play-off for the Scottish Open two years ago.

The 30-year-old, who has been competing on the PGA Tour in 2023 after earning his card via the Korn Ferry Tour, carded a second round of 66 at Rinkven International to reach nine under par, two shots behind Sweden's Simon Forsstrom.

Forsstrom, who won the DP World Tour qualifying school last year, added a 67 to his opening 64 to enjoy a one-shot lead over South Korea's Jeong weon Ko.

"I must say it's amazing," Detry said of the home crowd's support after a round containing seven birdies and two bogeys.

"You kind of forget how enthusiastic people are, especially when I play so far away on the other side of the ocean.

"You get out here, you see so many people and they are all so excited. Making that putt on the last, even for a (bogey) five, I could see how many people are excited to see me and to see me play well.

"It's great for the game of golf and hopefully we can bring some even better atmosphere for the weekend.

"Winning an event is great, winning your first event is even better and winning it at home would be just an absolute dream. I'm just going to try to enjoy it and see what happens."

England's James Morrison lies three shots off the lead on eight under par alongside France's Julien Brun and Sweden's Jens Dantorp.

Scotland's Richie Ramsay is part of a large group another two strokes back following a 68 which included holing out from 125 yards for an eagle on the 17th.

Cork's John Murphy made his first cut of the season on the tour since gaining his card last November. The Kinsale golfer shot a second round of 71 to lie on two under overall, right on the cut line at the Soudal Open. However, Gary Hurley missed the cut.