Brendan Lawlor makes history at Woburn

Irish golfer edgs out England's Kipp Popert to win the inaugural G4D Open
Brendan Lawlor poses with his trophy after winning The G4D Open at Woburn Golf Club, Milton Keynes. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA 

Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 22:01
Phil Casey

Ireland's Brendan Lawlor edged out England's Kipp Popert to win the inaugural G4D Open at Woburn.

The two leading players in the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability fought out a three-day battle over the Duchess Course before Lawlor's final round of 75 gave him a winning total of three over par, two clear of Popert.

The 26-year-old's victory means he will replace Popert at the top of the world rankings.

Lawlor, who recently highlighted the abuse he had received on social media after competing in a DP World Tour event, said: "It's just an unbelievable feeling. It hasn't really sunk in yet.

"I've put so much hard work into my game the last few months and it's been trending really well. I just couldn't get it over the line last year, so it's been a while since I've been in the winner's circle.

"I'm proud of myself just to get it done, really happy. I didn't hit it well all day but I made a lot of clutch putts on the front nine.

"It's been an incredible week. The volunteers, The R&A, DP World Tour, EDGA, everybody involved has put in so much work to get this championship done.

"Every player here, we felt like royalty this week. Hopefully this is the start and we're going to have many more of these major events. Disability golf is definitely on the way up."

Popert, who held a two-shot lead at one stage during the final round before making costly bogeys on the 13th and 15th, said: "It was great fun.

"This is the first-ever G4D Open and to be in contention I played really well. Brendan deserves it and I couldn't be happier for him. Basically it was just one of those days where Brendan beat me. I'm still very happy."

A field of 80 male and female players competed at Woburn across sport classes which cover various categories in Standing, Intellectual, Visual and Sitting.

American Kim Moore, who won the US Adaptive Open at Pinehurst last year, was the leading female player, finishing four shots ahead of Ireland's Fiona Gray.

