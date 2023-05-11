Lawlor takes slender lead at G4D Open

Brendan Lawlor and Kipp Popert look set for a final-day showdown at the inaugural G4D Open at Woburn.

The two leading players in the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) are separated by just a single stroke going into the final 18 holes over the renowned Duchess Course.

Ireland’s Lawlor, the world number two, missed chances with his putter in a two-over-par second round of 74 yet still signed for an impressive level-par total of 144.

World number one Popert, 24, dropped three shots in his first four holes but, like his opening round, the Englishman recovered on the back nine to post a three-over 75 and trail by a shot on 145 for 36 holes.

“I hit it so good again today," said Lawlor of his performance in the second round.

"I hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens. I had a few silly three-putts and a lot of putts from inside five feet I missed. So probably looking back on my round I could be five shots better. That's just golf.

"All you can do is play yourself in contention for tomorrow and hopefully they will drop then.

“I didn't really look at the leaderboard but Kipp's one behind so you never know it could turn into a match play situation pretty easily tomorrow.”

While Lawlor and Popert are both professionals, this week has seen a field of 80 male and female amateur and professional golfers competing across sport classes which cover various categories in Standing, Intellectual, Visual and Sitting.

Harley Smith (The Rayleigh) on the 10th tee during Round 1 of the Flogas Irish Men's Amateur Open Championship 2023 at The Island Golf Club. Picture: Thos Caffrey/Golffile

Flogas Irish Men’s Amateur Open Championship

Meanwhile, England youngster Harley Smith tied the amateur course record as he raced into the lead on day one of the Flogas Irish Men’s Amateur Open Championship at The Island.

It was a stunning round of 67 for a 5 under total from the 18-year-old Essex man, and even though he played his part in the difficult half of the draw he still took a one-shot overnight lead ahead of Scotland’s Ross Laird.

The weather improved dramatically in the afternoon and there were perfect conditions for a star-studded field which included 10 of the Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup squad.

The Irish were well represented on the leaderboard too with Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk) carding a -3 round of 69, he ended up third in the standings.

Elsewhere, Keith Egan (Carton House) and Paul Coughlan (Castleknock) also finished inside the top four (70). But Laird (Glenbervie) is the closest challenger to Smith, while the Walker Cup squad member took advantage of his quick start to claim top spot.

“I come to every event to try and win but I play to try and beat the golf course every time I play,” said Smith.

“I don’t really worry about it as there are such good players playing in these events, you don’t know what they are going to shoot. I just play to beat the golf course and see what happens.”

Rayleigh clubman Smith was outstanding on the front nine and eventually finished the day with six birdies. He was -3 after just six holes and closed his round with a pair of birdies to take the clubhouse lead early on Thursday.

Laird is on -4 and the Irish will be looking to make even more of an impression tomorrow with Robert Brazill (Naas), Alex Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown), David Reddan (Nenagh) and Conor Murtagh (The Island) also under par, and four shots behind Smith.

“I was planning to shoot around par. I played the practice round yesterday and it was very tough. I went out there today and made sure that I stuck to a really good game plan of hitting it to the right side of the flag,” said Smith.

‘I nipped a couple of birdies early on the Par 5 and 18th which put me -2 at the turn and I played very solid coming in.

“The back nine is definitely harder than the front nine. Starting on the back nine and getting off to a good start definitely gave me a lot of momentum coming into the front nine and I played really well from there.”