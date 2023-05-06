Tyrrell Hatton finishes tied first after day two of Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy just scraped through the make the cut to the third round.
Tyrrell Hatton finishes tied first after day two of Wells Fargo Championship

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton has finished tied first after the second day at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte on Friday, with the 31-year-old having a day out with the putter (Chris Carlson/AP)

Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 07:52
Cormac Pearson

Tyrrell Hatton finished tied first after the second day at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte on Friday, with the 31-year-old in fine form with the putter.

Hatton finished the day with six-under 71 to move up and finish the day tied on eight-under with Americans Nate Lashley and Wyndham Clark after 36 holes at Quail Hollow.

He had a great closing stretch hitting a 26-foot eagle putt on the seventh hole and made three putts of 25 feet or more on the last four holes.

Speaking after the second round, Tyrrell Hatton said it was “nice” to see some of the more challenging putts go in.

“They’re not the type of putts that you hole consistently, so to finish the round that way, I’m obviously very pleased with that,” Hatton said.

“There was a lot of good par saves where short game helped me out and that kept me in it and I’m thankful to have a good finish… I hope that continues over the weekend.

“I always try my best and this week on tough golf courses is no difference.”

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, chips to the green on the ninth hole during second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament (Chris Carlson/AP)

The one-time PGA Tour winner had one eagle, six birdies and two bogeys in a successful day on the tough course.

After a great start yesterday, Tommy Fleetwood dropped down to 10th with two birdies and two bogeys to finish the day six-under.

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy didn’t have the same success, with just two birdies and four bogeys, finishing the day one-under par.

The three-time winner of this event just scraped through the make the cut to the third round.

More in this section

Tommy Fleetwood sets early pace as Rory McIlroy makes solid return Tommy Fleetwood sets early pace as Rory McIlroy makes solid return
The Open 2022 - Day Three - St Andrews Sergio Garcia yet to pay DP World Tour fine for joining LIV Golf
End of Year Review 2022 European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald upset to lose LIV Golf trio for Rome
charlottePlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>LEADER: France’s Matthieu Pavon holds the halfway lead in the Italian Open. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA</p>

Matthieu Pavon remains two shots clear at halfway stage of Italian Open

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd