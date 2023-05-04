Lee Westwood accuses DP World Tour of being ‘fully in bed’ with PGA Tour

Westwood and fellow Ryder Cup stars Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia have resigned their European circuit membership.
Lee Westwood accuses DP World Tour of being ‘fully in bed’ with PGA Tour

EXIT: Lee Westwood has resigned from the DP World Tour (Steven Paston/PA)

Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 10:50
Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent

Lee Westwood has accused the DP World Tour of being “fully in bed” with the PGA Tour after announcing his resignation from the European circuit.

Westwood and fellow Ryder Cup stars Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia have resigned their membership and are therefore no longer eligible for the biennial contest against the United States.

The trio were among the players fined £100,000 and suspended for two tournaments after playing the first LIV Golf event last year without permission.

Westwood and Poulter were also among the 12 members of the Saudi-funded breakaway who lost an appeal against the sanctions last month and were deemed to have committed “serious breaches” of the DP World Tour’s code of behaviour by a three-man arbitration panel.

Westwood confirmed he has paid the fine and is keen to “move on”, but reiterated his criticism of the way the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have reacted to the emergence of LIV Golf.

“I’ve been a dual member of the European Tour and PGA Tour, but always said I was a European Tour member first and foremost and that I had fears about the US circuit basically being bullies and doing everything it could to secure global dominance,” Westwood told The Telegraph.

“Check my old quotes, it’s all there.

43rd Ryder Cup – Day One – Whistling Straits
Ian Poulter (left) and Lee Westwood (right) will not be able to compete at the Ryder Cup (Anthony Behar/PA)

“But now, in my opinion, the European Tour has jumped fully in bed with the PGA Tour and even though Keith (Pelley, the chief executive) says he hates to hear it, it is now a feeder tour for the PGA Tour.

“The top 10 players on the tour, not already exempt this year, have a pathway to the PGA Tour – that’s giving our talent away. That was never the tour’s policy before this ‘strategic alliance’.

“Sorry, I don’t want to play under that sort of regime.

“I mulled it over and just didn’t like the thought of the tour continuously hitting us with more fines and bans that would have been hanging over me.

“I’ve paid my fine out of respect for the arbitration panel and have then taken the decisions out of the tour’s hands. I honestly want to move on.”

More in this section

Luke Donald file photo It will be tough to give Europe big advantage on Ryder Cup course – Luke Donald
'Gassed' McIlroy emerges from sabbatical: 'I got ahead of myself before the Masters' 'Gassed' McIlroy emerges from sabbatical: 'I got ahead of myself before the Masters'
East Cork's Jason Law claims the Munster Men's Amateur Open Championship East Cork's Jason Law claims the Munster Men's Amateur Open Championship
WestwoodPlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>Ian Poulter (left) and Lee Westwood have effectively signalled an end to their Ryder Cup careers (Anthony Behar/PA)</p>

Westwood, Poulter and Garcia signal end to Ryder Cup careers with resignations

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd