'Gassed' McIlroy emerges from sabbatical: 'I got ahead of myself before the Masters'

After all of his high hopes at the Masters were dashed with a shocking missed cut, Rory McIlroy left Augusta without comment and disappeared for three weeks. He resurfaced this week in Charlotte, North Carolina, and his assessment of what transpired at Augusta National is exactly what you expected to hear from a man who needed to just get away from the game to reboot.

“It sucked. It sucked,” McIlroy said of his Masters performance on Tuesday after a public relations appearance at The Puttery with American NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin. “It’s not the performance I obviously thought I was going to put up. Nor was it the performance I wanted. Just incredibly disappointing.

“But I needed some time to regroup and focus on what’s ahead. I think the last 12 months with everything that’s went on … it’s been a big 12 months. I don’t know if I fully, like, sat down to really reflect on stuff. I never really had a chance to think about The Open at St Andrews and everything that went on there. Just a ton of different stuff and it was nice to have three weeks to just put all that stuff in the rearview mirror and focus on what’s ahead.

"Three more majors. The entire golf season still to play. So it was a good three weeks to sort of do all that and get refreshed and get ready for the next few months.”

A month ago, McIlroy seemed in form and poised to finally get the job done at the Masters and complete the missing leg of his career grand slam. But he failed to capitalise in perfect scoring conditions in a first-round 72, and the confidence he’d exuded before the Masters started evaporated in a second-round 77.

“I shot 5-under for the back nine on Wednesday and I honestly thought I was going to have the best Masters I ever had,” McIlroy said. “But that’s golf. But me thinking that way isn’t a good thing. I shouldn’t be thinking if I’m going to have a good week or a bad week. All I should be thinking about is that first tee shot on Thursday. That’s getting ahead of myself and feeling really good about my game.

“But having those thoughts, ‘Oh geez I think I’m going to have the best week I ever had at Augusta,’ that’s not the right mindset. You need to be thinking about staying in the present. And I feel I didn’t quite do a good job of that because of how well I came in playing.

"I was almost, not overconfident. I just maybe got ahead of myself. It’s golf. It happens. I know more than anyone you have a ton of disappointments in this game. The good weeks are when you least expect them. That’s how it’s been for me.’’

In the wake of that deflation, McIlroy decided to put his clubs away for two weeks. He spent a weekend in New York celebrating his wedding anniversary and got completely away from golf.

In the process, he opted to forfeit $3 million of his PGA Tour bonus money by skipping the designated event in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town after the Masters, his second missed designated event of the season. He presented his reasons for not playing to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and said he would accept whatever financial hit comes with that decision as the cost of getting his head back on straight.

“My mind wouldn’t have been there,” he said. “Look, it was more important for me to be home.

“We obviously signed up for this designated event series this year. I obviously knew the consequences that could come with missing one of those. It was an easy decision, but I felt like if that fine or whatever were to happen it was worth that for me in order to get some things in place.”

The Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club starts on Thursday, coinciding with McIlroy’s 34th birthday. It’s another U.S. $20 million designated event on “one of my favourite golf courses in the world” where McIlroy has won twice before. He’s ready to look forward to the second half of the PGA Tour season with three majors still on deck.

His post-break gameplan? “I think putting golf in perspective a little bit more,” he said. “I feel like it’s totally consumed my life for the last 12 months. It needed to. It’s been a pretty tumultuous time and being in the position that I’m in it’s taken up a lot of my time.

“I sort of needed to reassess everything. That’s what I’m looking forward to going forward … maybe not not putting so much into it but sort of understanding there are other parts of my life that are important.”

McIlroy insists it’s not the golf that left him burned out after the Masters. It was the residue of all his efforts to help steer the tour through the storm brought on by the emergence of the rival LIV Golf tour that left him emotionally drained and in need of a midseason sabbatical.

He says he comes back more refreshed and confident that the “wheels set” for the system going forward, which he help put in place, will make it easier for him to implement a more balanced perspective on his life inside and outside the ropes.

“It wasn’t the golf; it was everything that we’ve all had to deal with in the golf world over the last 12 months and being right in the middle of it and being right in that decision-making process – that’s what gassed me,” he said.

“I’ve always thought I had good perspective on things, trying to find purpose outside of golf in some way. In last 12 months, I sort of lost sight of that. More to life than the golf world and this little silly squabble that’s going on between tours. I think I just gained a little bit of perspective. Once I could disconnect from it a little bit I could see a little clearer where everything fits in my life.’’