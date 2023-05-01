East Cork's Jason Law claims the Munster Men's Amateur Open Championship

East Cork’s Jason Law is the latest golfer to add his name to the famous Cork Scratch Cup, after coming through six rounds of golf to win the Munster Mens Amateur Open Championship at Cork Golf Club.

Law, ranked as an outsider coming into the tournament, qualified right on the cut mark of level par. From there the East Cork member went on beat Evan Farrell and local hope Morgan Cain to reach the semi-finals. A good win on Monday morning put him up against Harry Gillivan in the final. Despite losing a two hole lead on the 11th, Law rallied and closed out with impressive birdies on the 15th and 16th to win.

Law was delighted with the win, especially considering his expectations were low.

“I wasn’t playing really well. I had only played one event last year so there weren’t any expectations, I would have been happy to qualify in the last 16.”

Law, who played as a pro a few years ago, was a little bit shocked to come out on top in Cork.

“I didn’t enter a competition for about 13 years and covid came and I said I will go back as an amateur if I get it straight away I’ll play and I did.

"I play a little bit, I played one event last year that’s all, that was last October and this is my first competition this year. It’s all a bit silly. I played in these events 30 years ago it’s just crazy.”

The 48-year-old put on a display of great approach play and putting to beat all in from of him and claim the 2023 title.

Runner up Gillivan won the Carr Bruen Shield as the best under 25 golfer. James Walsh from Douglas was the best qualifier from the strokeplay with an eight under score on Saturday.

In Monday’s semi-finals, Law had a 4&3 win over John Cunningham. Law got an early lead and was five up after six holes. He held on to his lead and closed out the match on the 15th green. Gillivan had a tighter match against the holder Jake Whelan, winning on the 18th.

This was the 100th anniversary of the Cork Scratch Cup which was first played for in 1923. It was played as a matchplay competition for most of the first 70 years. In 2006, it was given championship status and was named the Munster Strokeplay incorporating the Cork Scratch Cup. The format changed to a 72 hole stroke play event.

This year, in a nod to the matchplay legacy of the event, Cork Golf Club ran it over three days. A 36 hole stroke play phase was followed by matchplay for the top 16. Next year the championship will return to a 72 hole stroke play event.