'Absolutely brilliant' round gives Robert MacIntyre share of lead in South Korea

Robert MacIntyre excelled in windy conditions to grab a share of the lead on the weather-disrupted third day of the Korea Championship.

After morning fog and rain caused the afternoon tee times to be pushed back by two hours and 15 minutes, strong winds made life difficult for the players, with no-one able to go bogey-free on Saturday.

But the conditions did not faze the Scot, who seemed to be holding his own shot-of-the-day competition as a series of tremendous wedge efforts helped him sign for a 69 just before play was suspended due to fading light.

MacIntyre heads into day four on eight under par, tied at the top of the leaderboard alongside Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal, who has two holes to complete when play resumes at 8am local time on Sunday morning.

Scotland's Scott Jamieson was one shot off the lead on seven under, having made two birdies and one bogey in his third-round 71.

Home favourite Park Sanghyun was alongside Jamieson in a tie for third with four holes still to play.

Englishman Richard Mansell, Poland's Adrian Meronk and Dane Marcus Helligkilde were safely in the clubhouse on six under.

MacIntyre began the day three shots off the lead and produced a good par save at the first to remain at five under.

He took advantage of the par-five third before holing a monster birdie putt on the eighth to get within one stroke of the summit.

The two-time DP World Tour winner picked up another shot at the 14th before pulling off two remarkable par saves on the 15th and 16th.

He dropped his first shot of the day after missing the green at the 17th but bounced back with a birdie from around eight feet on the last to earn a share of the lead.

MacIntyre said: "It was absolutely brilliant, if I'm being honest.

"Overall it was a really good round of golf.

"We hung in there. It's a big attitude weekend, this. You've got to be positive.

"Tomorrow's going to be the same - no matter where we end up, just stay positive and give it your best."