Padraig Harrington: I don't have to do anything special to win a Major

He’s no longer the main focus for Irish hopes when the Majors come around but 51-year-old Padraig Harrington believes he can still claim one of golf’s biggest prizes - and he doesn’t even feel it would take anything extraordinary for him to do it.

A three-time Major champion, the Dubliner has transferred his successes to the seniors tour of late but he has proven himself to be a player on the regular circuits too and he has recorded top-ten finishes on the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour and the PGA Champions Tour already this season.

“You know, I always believed I had a chance of winning them but I believe I have a chance of winning one without having a big week. I don't think I have to do anything special to win one. I think if I play my game I can win one.

“I'm getting very comfortable with my game at the moment, and yeah, the physicality isn't going to be a problem. The mental side is always going to be a challenge at the majors and that's where my head is at, at the moment, it's getting that right and I'm seeing very good things in it.”

He teed off in three of the four Majors last season but feels he panicked in each one when trying to manoeuvre himself up the leaderboard but he feels much more comfortable now with where his game is and how it relates to his life in general.

He could have been forgiven for accepting that his days of competing with the game’s very best were behind him. This is a man already inducted into the game’s Hall of Fame and he is busy away from the rat race of the various tours too.

Last week found him at the opening of the Marlay Park Putting Green which got off the ground thanks in large part to his eponymous foundation and there was a spell there about five years ago when he seriously considered emptying his locker.

He did his thing with Paddy’s Golf Tips, had a stab at a bit of commentary and enjoyed it, but he came to realise that he still loved the game and the chase and nursing a knee injury gave him time and space to work on his game and turn around his putting.

“I’m focused on enjoying myself and that’s helped my golf, rather than trying to play golf to enjoy myself.”

He played 33 events last year and, while he missed the Masters, he gets to take part in the other three Majors this year, not to mention the versions on the senior tour, although his absence from most regular tour events isn’t ideal, he admits.

“I get to play the Scottish Open before the Open, so I'll probably be more prepared. It's kind of awkward going to a Major when you haven't seen the field and the support staff the week before because you're meeting people you haven't seen in a number of weeks so you're kind of talking...

“You're distracted, in some ways. There's a bit more you have to give of yourself. It's easier to play a Major off the back of a couple of events just because it ends up being the same faces as last week and you just get on with it.”

Missing the Masters did at least allow him to put in a few weeks of heavy work on a swing tweak here and there but he knows its all mental really regardless of what comes of those work-ons because the physical side isn’t nearly beyond him.

That right knee doesn’t love the 72 holes but he has adapted to it by managing his tournament weeks better. No more 54 holes of practise, just nine holes twice before the first tee when he has the Sunday rather than the Thursday in mind.

“I’m enjoying myself. I’ve turned around quite a few things in my game. Always working on the physical side and the physical side is good. Really good but because I was in contention so much last year it got me focused on my mental side. I’m getting sharper and sharper.

“Like, really sharp. I fully believe I can win on any tour, any event, and I don’t think I have to get lucky to do it. I’m not hoping to win, I believe I can win. So let’s hope that what I believe is true but physically I am pretty damn good and mentally I seem to be better than ever.”