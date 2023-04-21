Padraig Harrington: No golfer wants to hear it but Rory McIlroy needs to be patient

We all want to believe that Rory McIlroy will break this lengthening Major drought at some stage. Padraig Harrington is no different but that doesn’t mean he is a disciple of blind hope or piseogs as the Holywood man tries to close a gap that now stretches back to 2014.

McIlroy has just endured another failed attempt to claim an elusive green jacket and it was put to Harrington that his greatest disappointment at Augusta, when shooting 80 on the Sunday to throw it away in 2011, was followed up quickly by a US Open success two months later.

That was on Congressional’s Blue Course in Maryland, when he had eight strokes to spare on the field, and the next stop-off on the 2023 Major circuit will be another East Coast venue when the US PGA tees off at Oak Hill in Rochester next month.

“Well, he walked onto the golf course like Jon Rahm in 2011,” said Harrington. “He didn't think anybody could beat him. Jon Rahm is that guy now. Golf is like that. DJ (Johnson) four or five years ago, like, nobody thought they could touch him and he knew it.”

Harrington has seen plenty of guys turn up at the big ones with an unbreakable belief in themselves that could cow the rest. Jordan Spieth had it for a time, Brooks Koepka ticked off four Majors in the space of 23 months. And they're just the more recent examples.

Harrington has no doubt but that McIlroy retains enough game to win any tournament at any time. The physical abilities are as honed and toned as ever and maybe that’s a burden in itself given he is rated a contender every single week.

Harrington pegged him as his favourite for the Masters after watching McIlroy claim a third-place finish at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas but now feels that his route to that log cabin presentation may have to start with a different Major title first.

“Winning another Major might be a nice way of dissipating some of that extra pressure.”

It’s hard to argue that it is anything other than a mental block. McIlroy made five birdies in practice on the Wednesday at Augusta and then shot 72-77 to miss the cut and Harrington will tell you that practise form is an irrelevance and that it could be that McIlroy wins his next one when we least expect it.

The Dubliner played what he believes to be the best golf of his own career in 2009 and didn’t win a Major, or any other tournaments besides, so he knows what it is to feel good about your game and just as frustrated by the lack of reward that can come with that at times.

McIlroy spoke last year about how working with the sports psychologist Bob Rotella had brought a relaxed focus to a game that was outstanding through much of 2022. Harrington knows that side helps but it is no magic formula either.

“So you can do Bob’s stuff and it can be correct and everything right, but it doesn’t guarantee it works every time,” said the three-time Major champion. “Rory is in a place, and it’s a terrible place, that he just has to be patient.

“What a horrible thing. No golfer ever wants to hear that. Just be patient. Wait for it to happen. Golfers hate that. Why isn’t it happening now? It is obviously happening for the weeks that he doesn’t want it. But it will turn around. He just has to be patient.”

UNVEILING: Padraig Harrington unveils the Marlay Putting Green to the public

Europe’s 2021 Ryder Cup captain was speaking at the opening of the Marlay Putting Green in south Dublin, a project that was funded by his own Padraig Harrington Foundation and grants from the R&A and Golf Ireland.

A free public amenity, it can be easily accessible from all parts of the park. Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, who were involved in getting it off the ground and provided the site, will manage and operate it going forward.

“Three years ago we had this idea that we would build a putting green. It’s immensely easy for people to do and it is very satisfying, for beginners particularly. And yet, as we know, when you become an accomplished golfer it’s actually hardest thing to do.

“So I wanted to build something that beginners would come along and not be afraid of, have a bit of fun. No rules or regulations in the sense that you could come on here in your jogging gear and your t-shirt and shorts. Anything you really like. The only thing we’re stopping is football boots or something like that.

“So somewhere you can have a bit of fun and don’t get too stressed. And hopefully people will enjoy it. And maybe if people enjoy it they might say ‘you know what, we might try the par-3 course’ which is only a hundred yards away. And if they like that they might advance to golf so it is just to introduce people in a less pressurised, fun environment.”