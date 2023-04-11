Rory McIlroy withdraws from RBC Heritage

World No 3 Rory McIlroy withdrew from this week's RBC Heritage, the PGA Tour announced.

The tournament begins Thursday at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

No reason was specified for the 33-year-old's withdrawal.

McIlroy missed the cut at last week's Masters after carding a 5-over 77 on Friday.

The RBC Heritage is a designated event, meaning players ranked in the top 20 of the Player Impact Program are required to participate.

Players are allowed to skip one designated event for personal or professional reasons, but McIlroy already sat out of the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.

A second absence from a designated event could potentially cost McIlroy his bonus money from the Player Impact Program.

Meanwhile, World No 8 Will Zalatoris will miss the rest of the season after having back surgery.

Zalatoris, who finished second in the Masters on his debut in 2021, withdrew from this year's event ahead of his first round.

The 26-year-old wrote on Instagram: "After careful consideration and seeking multiple medical opinions, I underwent a successful microdiscectomy on Saturday.

"As much as I hate not being able to play the rest of this season, I am happy that I am already seeing the benefits of the procedure.

"Playing and living in pain is not fun. I look forward to making a full recovery and seeing everyone in the fall. Thank you to everyone for the support and the messages. I look forward to getting back to 100%."

Zalatoris lost a play-off to Justin Thomas in last year's US PGA Championship and also finished runner-up to Matt Fitzpatrick in the US Open at Brookline a month later.