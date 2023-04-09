Masters Latest: Lowry and Power move up one place after their third round

Taking very different routes on the opposite sides of the golf course Sunday morning, Shane Lowry and Séamus Power landed on the same score of 73 in the third round as each moved up exactly one spot of the Masters leaderboard from where they started on Saturday.

Playing the back nine, Lowry posted one lone birdie at 15 in his nine-hole finish. He’d reached the par-5 in two and his aggressive eagle put from 60 feet rolled 8 feet past the cup but he made the comebacker. At 3-under overall, Lowry is tied for ninth eight strokes behind leader Brooks Koepka.

“I played good when I came out this morning,” Lowry said. “I wanted to get back to level par for the day. I felt like if I did that, it would be a pretty successful morning. One-under for the last nine holes is pretty good. I'm obviously a long way back, but I'm in a decent position into this afternoon.”

Lowry lamented not being able to make birdies in the cold rain Saturday afternoon on the front-nine par-5s, as he dropped two strokes to par before play was suspended overnight.

“It was a bit of a grind (Saturday), and the weather was tough,” he said. “I didn't make the pars when I should have and didn't birdie the two par-5s. Made too many 5s. If you can keep them off your card, obviously, you're going to shoot a good score. So that was kind of the way yesterday went. I'm obviously a long way back, but you never know.”

Power had a very eventful Sunday morning after play resumed, carding only one par in nine holes on the front side. He made four bogeys and birdie on 1-5 before rallying with three birdies in his last four holes to finish of a 73.

“Interesting morning,” Power said in an understatement of his volatile nine. “A couple of sloppy mistakes on 1 and 3. Then 4 and 5 were just playing tough. Yeah, lovely finish. Actually lipped out on 7 as well, or it would have been a really good finish. Still gets me back in some reasonable shape for a good round to make a bit of a difference.”

Power sits alone in 39th at 2-over but only a few of strokes removed from the top 20, so the opportunity is there to improve on his T27 last year and make a good shout with a low round.

“I'd love to finish in the red figures,” he said. “It depends. I think this breeze is probably going to stay up, so I imagine it will play tough again. Getting into red figures and maybe pick up a couple late or something like that. We'll see. The game still feels in decent shape, putting really nicely. Might cut out some of these sloppy mistakes.” Lowry is only two shots out of the top five, and if the course gets set up with the usual scoring Sunday pins, a hot streak can try to make things interesting if the leaders stumble at all.

“Yeah, lying around 10th going into the final round here is pretty good,” said Lowry, who tied third last year. “Obviously Brooks and (Jon) Rahm and Viktor (Hovland) are doing something. But look at the run Viktor just did down the back nine. So it's out there.

“Hopefully we get a few Sunday pins here that will give us some chances. I felt like the pins were quite difficult this morning actually and hard to get at. But, yeah, we'll give it a go.” Lowry said he hasn’t spoken with Rory McIlroy since his missed the cut after being considered the pretournament favorite, and noted “I'm not the one to give Rory McIlroy any advice” if he had rung him up. But he feels for his friend struggling under the weight of so much expectation.

“To be honest, I felt like he was going to have a good week this week. I spent a lot of time with him over the last couple of weeks,” Lowry said. “But that's golf. A lot of times you don't get what you deserve. It's obviously been very tough for him. Look, I'll catch up with him next week (in the RBC Heritage). I'm sure he'll get over it. I'm sure he's fine.” Power was paired in the third round with Fred Couples, who at 63½ years old broke Bernhard Langer’s record as the oldest player to make the Masters cut. Despite a few late bogeys lead to a 74, the 1992 winner impressed Power.

“I mean, that's pretty impressive,” Power said of Couples. “I'd say the conditions going toward the end of the day hurt him a lot obviously. He still hits it lovely. He still has that same beautiful rhythm, and he knows how to play.

“I said it a couple times, sometimes it didn't look like he hit great shots, but then you get up there and he's actually in a much better spot than you realize. … It was great to play with him. Lovely guy. Really enjoyable round. You don't play that well for that long without learning a few things, and it was fun to watch him get around.”