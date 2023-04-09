Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters

Five-time winner Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Masters ahead of the resumption of the third round on Sunday.

Woods made a record-equalling 23rd consecutive halfway cut at Augusta National on Saturday when the delayed second round was completed.

However, the 47-year-old then covered the first seven holes of his third round in six over over par to drop to last place of the 54 players to qualify for the last 36 holes.

Woods - beginning on the back nine - looked in physical discomfort as he made two bogeys and two double-bogeys over his first seven holes, leaving the former world No 1 on nine over for the tournament and bottom of the leaderboard by three shots.

The third round was set to resume at 8.30am local time (1.30 Irish), with Woods - who has only competed 72 holes twice since career-threatening leg injuries in a car crash in 2021 - electing against returning for what would have been a long Sunday.

He still had 11 holes of his third round to finish and would likely have been among the first out for the final round, where tournament organisers will go out in pairs off a two-tee start, with the 47-year-old now unable to finish the opening major of the year.

A brief statement from tournament officials on Sunday read: "Due to injury, Tiger Woods has officially withdrawn from the Masters after completing seven holes of his third round."

