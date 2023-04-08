Foul weather causes Masters to be suspended for the day

Play at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia has been called to a halt for the remainder of the day with the course on the verge of becoming unplayable due to heavy rain.
Brook Koepka held a four-shot lead from Jon Rahm through six holes of their third round with the leader standing at 13-under at the time. Amateur Sam Bennett, playing in a three-man group with that pair, is in third on six-under.
Dry conditions are expected on Sunday with organisers hopeful that the tournament can still finish as scheduled.