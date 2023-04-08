Foul weather causes Masters to be suspended for the day

Foul weather causes Masters to be suspended for the day

DAMP SQUIB: Brooks Koepka waits to play on the seventh hole during the weather-delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday. Pic: David J. Phillip/AP

Sat, 08 Apr, 2023 - 20:28

Play at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia has been called to a halt for the remainder of the day with the course on the verge of becoming unplayable due to heavy rain.

Brook Koepka held a four-shot lead from Jon Rahm through six holes of their third round with the leader standing at 13-under at the time. Amateur Sam Bennett, playing in a three-man group with that pair, is in third on six-under.

Dry conditions are expected on Sunday with organisers hopeful that the tournament can still finish as scheduled.

More to follow...

Foul weather causes Masters to be suspended for the day

Tiger Woods makes record-equalling 23rd consecutive Masters cut 

