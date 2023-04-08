Tiger Woods makes record-equalling 23rd consecutive Masters cut 

Tiger Woods has never been the kind of man who backs his way into history.

But thanks to late bogeys by Justin Thomas and Sungjae Im, the five-time Masters champion earned a backdoor cut at Augusta National despite making bogey on the 18th hole on Saturday.

It marks the 23rd consecutive time dating back to his historic victory in 1997 that Woods has qualified to play the weekend in the Masters, tying the record shared by Fred Couples (1983-2007) and Gary Player (1959-1982).

The feat is made even more remarkable by the litany of maladies Woods has endured the last 15 years, including each of the last two off long layoffs on a bum leg crushed in a 2021 rollover car crash.

Woods was already sitting on the cut line when he came back out with seven full holes left to play. He stuck a 9-iron to 6 feet on 12 but missed the birdie putt.

He made a huge birdie on 15 after his wedge clipped the pin and then spun back 27 feet toward the pond. It was reminiscent of 10 years ago when he was challenging for the lead but bounced his wedge of the flagstick and into the water.

An improper drop led to an overnight two-shot penalty but an avoidance of disqualification, though the damage was done with what appeared to be a four-shot swing.

“At least it didn't go in the water this time when it hit the flag. So that was nice,” Woods said.

“Made a good putt there and then just didn't finish very well.”

A poor drive into the trees on 18 forced a punchout and Woods failed to get up and down from 66 yards, leaving him tied 52nd when he walked off the course. But the cutline fell to him when Thomas and Im made bogeys as well coming in.

“I've always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event. Obviously I've missed a couple with some injuries, but I've always wanted to play here. I've loved it,” he said.

“I hope I get a chance to play this weekend. I'm sorry. I got a chance to play on the weekend. I wish I get a chance to play two more rounds.”

It will be a tall challenge for Woods to handle walking the wet hills of Augusta National with a pain in his leg he calls “constant.”

With groups sent out in the third round in threesomes of both sides, Woods is in the very last group off the back with Thomas Pieters and Im.

Depending on how much golf they can play in the cold rain that makes his lower leg ache even more, he’ll either have to trudge 25 holes of golf on Saturday or potentially even more on Sunday if weather forces a suspension of play.