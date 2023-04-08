Séamus Power content with weekend involvement at Augusta 

Séamus Power was approaching the 13th green after dumping his second shot into the creek when he heard the trees fall and the patrons scream a few holes away on Friday night.

“We heard like the screams and it sounded like a grandstand to us, which was really strange,” Power said. “But yeah everyone saw those videos last night. I mean, I'm just so happy that everyone was okay and unhurt, which was shocking. I mean, you saw the mark on ground even across 17 there. It was amazing that mainly that everyone's okay.”

When play resumed Saturday morning in the cold and rain, Power still had work to do to book his place in the weekend. He took his penalty on 13 and got up and down to save par and remain at 1-over, which at the time was just one better than the projected cut.

A birdie at 14 got him to level par, but he gave that back with a bogey on the last to shoot 72 and make the cut.

The par save at 13 was a key start to his effort.

“That was one of the reasons yesterday we were going for it is that it's a pretty easy chip if you do hit it in the water,” he said of his decision to go for the par 5 in two.

“Probably shouldn't have yesterday. It was right around that time that gusting was going on, but I just hit such a good drive I couldn't get away from it.

“But, yeah, I got a good up-and-down there. Great birdie on 14. And then a good chance on 15. Hit some really good iron shots, to be honest. A little unlucky on 18. I thought it was on the right side of the green. But overall nice to get it in, especially with we weren't sure what was going to happen here this morning.”

Power struggled with his driver in the first round and it caught up with him in a double-double finish that sent him from top 10 on the leaderboard to over par. But he worked out the kinks in the second round and gave himself more chances that proved difficult to convert.

“I had kind of a lot of good chances – 6, 7, 8, 10,” he said. “A little bit of a miss on 11 to make a kind of a poor bogey. And then a really good chance on 12. Then good chances on 14 and 15, even in the rain coming in there, and 17. So a lot of good stuff today, but obviously the bogey on the last kind of overshadows a little bit, but overall not bad.”

Power is now two-for-two in making cuts at the Masters, but will find himself again just chasing a decent finish. Sitting T40, he will work to improve on his T27 finish in his major debut a year ago.

“It's a funny tournament so far for me because obviously I've done a lot of good things, but obviously the finish to the first round put me in a tough spot, especially knowing this weather was coming,” he said.

“But it was good to hang in there. Obviously not where you want to be. But it's great to be in for the weekend. It's not a lot of guys on the weekend so it's definitely ground to be made up. I feel pretty good, especially my irons and shot game and stuff so we'll see what we can do.”

Power will start his third round going off the back nine at 17:30 Irish time with Fred Couples and Mackenzie Hughes. It will be a challenging test in the cold and rain but presents an opportunity to make up ground with a solid score.

“If we play this afternoon it's not going to be pleasant, so it's going to be tough for everyone,” Power said. “So if you can get out there and maybe get it under par and, you know, who knows here.

"Especially if you can get it to like 13 tee under par, maybe pick up a few more and you can make up a lot of ground. So we'll see what happens. Obviously depends on what's going to happen from out of the sky.”