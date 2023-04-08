'If my putter warms up I could be dangerous' - Lowry targeting weekend charge

Lowry couldn’t complain about remaining at 4-under and tied 10th at the halfway mark of the Masters.
'If my putter warms up I could be dangerous' - Lowry targeting weekend charge

WEEKEND CHARGE: Shane Lowry of Ireland looks on with Rory McIlroy's daughter Poppy McIlroy on the first hole during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Pic: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Sat, 08 Apr, 2023 - 15:47
Scott Michaux, Augusta, Georgia

Shane Lowry disavowed a common misconception the rest of the world has of being an Irish golfer. 

Just because he can handle playing in cold and rain and won an Open Championship at Royal Portrush in such conditions doesn’t mean he relishes the experience.

“Yeah, I don't particularly enjoy it, but I go out there and give it my best and I know I can deal with it,” Lowry said after finishing off a second-round 72 with five pars on a wet Saturday morning in temperatures 20C colder than when he started Friday afternoon.

“Yeah, walking in the seventh hole yesterday it was like the hottest. It was like it was unbelievably warm. Then you're out there this morning and it's freezing. So it's interesting. It's mad how the weather can change here.” 

Considering the disparity in conditions that felt like playing all four seasons in one round, Lowry couldn’t complain about remaining at 4-under and tied 10th at the halfway mark of the Masters. He has eight shots of ground to make up on the leaders Brooks Koepka (12-under) and Jon Rahm (11).

“I probably should have been better over the last two days. It is disappointing to see, you know, Brooks obviously get out in some nice weather and play some really, really good golf and got to 12-under,” Lowry said. 

“So Rahmbo's doing a good job of trying to catch him. But you know today, this afternoon is going to be very tough and the scoring's going to be very tough. So in a way it helps the chasers. I think if we can go out and shoot 70 or better this afternoon, we can have a chance going into tomorrow.” 

Lowry was pleased that players were called in Friday afternoon when winds started kicking up and force play to be suspended when three tall pine trees crashed down across the 17th tee box, sending fans scattering and crushing chairs but fortunately injuring nobody.

The elements presented a different challenge Saturday morning. After missing a good chance for birdie on 14, Lowry made a clutch par on 15 with an exquisite up and down from over the back of the green after his wedge flew long and closer to the pond on 16 than the green on 15.

He grinded out to crucial pars on 17 and 18 that were playing brutally long.

“We knew we were going to come back out and play in some pretty bad weather and to be honest it wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be this morning. But it was still very tricky out there. It's going to make for a very tricky scoring day today,” Lowry said.

“Coming out I probably would have taken five pars off you if you would have given me this morning. It's pretty difficult because you could have went out there this morning, made a couple of bogeys and feel like you were out of the tournament. So I still feel like I'm in the tournament. I know I'm eight behind, but I'm hanging around there.” 

Masters officials plan to send out the 54 players who made the cut in threesomes off both sides to start the third round Saturday and try to get as many holes in as possible to be able to finish the tournament on Sunday.

“Like someone's going to go out and shoot 67. That would be a great score. If you managed to break 70 this afternoon in these conditions it will be a pretty good score,” Lowry said. 

“So it's going to take a lot of good golf and patience this afternoon to give yourself a chance.

“It depends how Brooks and Rahm, they're two of the best players in the world up there, depends how they play. They could go out and go away from the field this afternoon then it could be a two-horse race or they could come back to us and we all could have a chance. So you just don't know.

“I'm pretty happy the way I'm playing I think if my putter warms up over the weekend I could be dangerous, yeah.”

More in this section

Watch: Play suspended at Masters after trees fall on 17th hole  Watch: Play suspended at Masters after trees fall on 17th hole 
The Masters - Round Two Matthew McClean happy with maiden Masters visit
Motivated Brooks Koepka sets imposing clubhouse target at the Masters Motivated Brooks Koepka sets imposing clubhouse target at the Masters
Jon Rahm’s pursuit of Masters leader Brooks Koepka was dependant on the weather at Augusta National (Matt Slocum/AP)

Jon Rahm hoping weather does not hinder his pursuit of Brooks Koepka at Augusta

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd