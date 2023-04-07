More Masters misery for Rory McIlroy as he shoots 77

Rory McIlroy’s timing was sub-optimal. After piping his drive miles down the center of the first fairway and looking poised to make a move, McIlroy was addressing his birdie putt when a roar erupted from the adjacent eighth green.

Brooks Koepka had rolled in an eagle putt on 8 to reach 10-under par – 10 ahead of McIlroy before he’d even finished a hole in his second round. You could almost sense the tension shift into a higher gear and start chasing to try to catch up.

All the best laid schemes of being patient and not trying to force it, as Robert Burns wrote, gang aft agley. By the time McIlroy finished his second round minutes before the horn briefly suspending play blew, his bad Friday added up to 5-over 77 and he’ll likely leave Augusta with a missed cut for the second time in three years sandwiched around his runner-up finish in 2022.

As in 2021, McIlroy declined to come out of scoring to explain why his pre-tournament confidence disintegrated and left another scar on his quest to complete the career slam. He’s now 0-for-15 at the Masters.

McIlroy, however, foretold his own fate at the start of the week when asked why only twice since in nearly 20 years (Tiger Woods in 2005 and 2019) has any player won from outside the top 10 after the first round.

“Say you shoot a couple over that first day, then you start having to chase just to make the cut or try to get yourself back in the tournament, that's when this golf course can really sort of step up and bite you,” McIlroy said.

Augusta National stepped up and bit the chasing McIlroy on Friday. When the cream of the world stepped up in perfect scoring conditions on Thursday, McIlroy dug himself a hole with an even-par effort that he said wasn’t “disastrous.”

“Nothing that's not insurmountable,” he said. “I think I can go out there and give myself plenty of chances and play a great round of golf tomorrow and get myself back on that big white scoreboard.”

Unfortunately, with the deficit suddenly double digits, McIlroy started chasing. With it, his course management suffered and his confidence subsequently deteriorated. Instead of taking the fairway bunker out of play on 2, he hit driver into it. Instead of wedging it safely on to the tough left pin, he went for it and missed long, chunked his chip short and took bogey on a must-make birdie hole.

Then he tried to drive the third green but came up just short, leaving himself in the worst spot to go for the dangerous left pin. His pitch skipped over and led to another bogey.

By then chasing leads to desperation and the all-or-nothing attack was leading to nothing. A gruesome three-putt at 6 and a mangled bogey at 7 had him 4-over on the day – not only 16 strokes behind Koepka but two outside the cut line.

Matters got more dire with a bogey at 11 before McIlroy started fighting back. He made birdie at 13 and stuck a beauty of an approach to 5 feet on 15 for an eagle chance that he missed and settled for a birdie to get back to 3-over. But after flying over the back of the par-3 16th green he missed a 3-footer to save par. Then he bogeyed the last after having to punch out from under a magnolia tree where his errant drive landed.

It was nothing like what everyone expected after McIlroy projected relaxed confidence in his pre-tournament talk that he’d had a mental breakthrough at Augusta with last year’s result. He said he had all the ingredients to bake the pie and claim the last piece of major hardware he was missing.

But he did leave off with one key caveat – Augusta National doesn’t owe anyone anything no matter how perfectly suited someone seems to claim a seat at the Champions Dinner table.

“They said the same thing about Ernie Els, Greg Norman …” he said. “There's been players before that that has been said – that this course is tailor-made for those players – and they haven't went on to win a green jacket. That's always in my mind, too. It's not just because a place is deemed, you know, perfectly set up for your game, it doesn't automatically mean that you're going to win it one day. There's more to it than that. There's also been players that you would think this golf course wouldn't set up well for them, and they have went on and won a green jacket."