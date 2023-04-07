Mixed fortunes for Lowry and Power on Day One of the Masters

Two final holes at Augusta National illustrated the fine line golfers walk in the Masters Tournament.

Ireland hopefuls Shane Lowry and Séamus Power sat tied in the top five through 16 holes of Thursday’s opening round.

Lowry added a finishing birdie to post the early clubhouse lead a 4-under 68, tying his lowest round in eight Masters starts. Power, on the other hand, went double-double to settle for a 1-over 73, falling outside the top 40.

“Yeah, 4-under around here in the opening round is pretty good,” said Lowry, who tied third in last year’s Masters. “I mean, the course was playing a little bit firmer and faster than when we played it the last few days. So, yeah, it wasn't easy. I mean, the scoring is pretty decent, there's a few lads going low, but it's one of those courses that anything under 70 you'll be pretty happy every day.”

Power finished the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday with consecutive aces, but ran into the opposite extreme on Thursday when it counted. He was stitching together a strong round despite wrestling with his driver, but he couldn’t get to the clubhouse before the 6-6 finish wrecked his card.

“It was a bit of a struggle all day, but obviously kind of caught up with me there on the last two,” Power said. “But besides that it was some good stuff. But I didn't drive it well all day and just kind of made some mistakes. That's about it.”

Lowry put himself in prime contention on a morning when getting off to a good start was imperative. The weather forecast shows deteriorating conditions as the weekend wears on, with rain expected later Friday and in heavier rain all day Saturday.

“I think it was important to shoot a good score today,” said Lowry. “I was trying not to put too much pressure on myself to do so, but, yeah, I knew going into today how important today's round is because who knows what the next three days are going to hold.”

Viktor Hovland made the most of a warm and dry Thursday playing with five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods. The Norwegian who claimed low amateur honors in 2019 and had never broken 70 in three prior Augusta starts scripted a flawless 31 on the front with an eagle on the par-5 second and birdies at 6, 8 and 9 to race to the lead. He pushed it to 7-under with birdies at 11 and 13 to posted a bogey-free 65 that shared the lead with hard-charging Jon Rahm, who played the last 17 holes in 9-under after an opening double bogey.

Brooks Koepka made it a three-way share of the lead with a birdies on 15, 17 and 18 to shoot 65 as well. Cameron Young shot 5-under 67 to sit fourth.

“It was very fun today,” said Hovland. “Got off to a nice start, obviously making eagle on No. 2 and just kept hitting great shots on the front nine and made some putts, and before I knew it, somehow I was 6-under through 11, and yeah, just kind of coast in to 65. So that was awesome.”

Lowry’s day could have been similarly awesome, though the Offaly man had no complaints with 68. He missed a 3-footer for birdie on 1 and plodded along with pars on the first six holes before the wick lit with successive birdies at 7, 8 and 9 to turn in 3-under. A bogey at 11 stalled his momentum and he failed to birdie 13 after getting out of position off the tee on both. But he got it back to 3-under with a birdie on 15. A 10-foot chance at 17 fooled him with the break but he poured in a 15-footer for birdie on 18 to walk off satisfied.

With the Masters circled on his calendar ever since he finished T3 last year, Lowry was thrilled to retire for the day sharing 68 with Xander Schauffele and 2013 champion Adam Scott.

“First round around here you want to get off to a good start, try and shoot a good score and thankfully that’s what I did,” he said. “Tried to play good golf, felt I was very in control of myself and my game. A 68 ties the best ever score I’ve shot around here and this is my eighth Masters so it is not like a golf course you can go out and shoot in the mid-60s day after day.”

Power displayed a deft bounce-back knack for most of Thursday, following his opening bogey with an eagle on the par-5 second. He countered his next bogey on 10 with a birdie on the 11th and then birdied 13 and 15 to get to 3-under.

But it came apart with a bad lie in the greenside bunker on 17 and hooked tee shot deep into the trees on 18 that each led to doubles.

“It was disappointing finish. A couple of loose swings and kind of a bad breaks and that happens in golf,” said Power. “I never even got it under par last year so that was kind of nice turn but obviously not the finish I wanted.

“It's one of those things where for an hour or so it frustrates you but you've got to get back into it. There's still a lot of golf to be played. One really low one and two kind of solid ones and you'll be looking at a good score.”

While many players were making a good run at the leaders as the day wore on, Rory McIlroy did not get off the quick start he hoped for. He gave back a birdie at 2 with a bogey at 3. Then he made a complete hash of the par-4 seventh, getting too aggressive trying to recover from a drive in the trees and putting himself in the worst position behind the green that led to a double bogey. A birdie at 8 got him back to 1-over at the turn as he was grinding to avoid another one of those bad starts that has often defined his career experience at the Masters.

Despite his battle, McIlroy agreed to a walking interview with broadcast announcers Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman as he played the ninth hole – a first-time intrusion in Masters history. “Happy to be the first,” McIlroy said. He expressed frustration with his slow start, especially as his playing partner Sam Burns was 5-under through eight holes “showing it can be done.” Tiger Woods got down early and scuffled along to a 2-over 74.

Northern Ireland amateur Matthew McClean birdied the first and fourth holes – two of the most difficult on the course – to put his name atop the leaderboard early Thursday, but he U.S. Mid-Amateur champion bogeyed 5 and doubled 7 to fall out of the red and wound up shooting 5-over 77 with bogeys at 11, 12 and 16 and a double on 17.

“I was joking, I was saying after 4, I would take a screenshot of the leaderboard there, leading the Masters,” said the 29-year-old optometrist from Belfast.

“I probably deep down would have been happy with the start I had. I was flying there. But to be so disappointed with 5-over in the first round is probably the sign of I actually played pretty well. So, yeah, it was tough to finish it out there, but yeah, I played much better than that and pretty happy with how I played.”