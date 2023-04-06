'A prevalent thing in winning this tournament is gratitude' - Gary Player changes his tune

Jack Nicklaus, 83, made his usual quip, this time about bending over to tee up his back is “the hardest part.”

Tom Watson, 73, offered a little wit as well, advising the patrons that riding go-karts at his age is a “bad idea” after a recent rollover accident required shoulder replacement surgery.

Gary Player, however, kept his mouth shut.

The 87-year-old South African had the honorary honor as the oldest member of the trio. He simply walked to the tee, stuck his peg in the ground and gave it a swat. Then he gave it a little leg kick and walked away quietly.

In the traditional press conference, Player said, “a prevalent thing in winning this tournament is gratitude.”

That’s a far cry from his ungracious comments in recent weeks in interviews with the Daily Mail and The Times of London when, among other things, he rated the Masters “fourth” among the majors and bemoaned having to beg for tee times and claiming “if it wasn’t for the players, this would be just another golf course in Georgia.”

Player basically went the route of George Costanza in the iconic American sitcom “Seinfeld” who handled his petulant tantrum when he dramatically quit his job and then returned to work the next day and pretended it never happened.

In the strangely tense decorum that governs manners at Augusta National Golf Club, Players’ ungracious diatribes never came up in the interview room. Nicklaus got asked about whether he would endorse the disgraced, indicted and twice impeached former president in his renewed bid to get back to the White House, but Player never was asked why he feels “sad” about how Augusta treats him.

Regarding Donald J. Trump, Nicklaus said: “Well, depends on who is running, doesn't it? Well, we'll have to see what happens. You know, I've always supported who I thought was the best candidate. I think Donald Trump was the last time. Whether Donald will be this time or not, I don't know. We'll wait and see.”

So once again the Masters put out a little brush fire by ignoring it. It was noticeable that Masters chairman Fred Ridley conspicuously skipped over one name when he listed the greats who built the game’s professional foundation that players who defected to LIV Golf turned their backs upon.

“The platform that these players have built their careers on were based on the blood, sweat and tears of their predecessors, people like Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Tiger Woods,” Ridley said.

The Masters didn’t revoke Player’s honorary starting time because of a few unkind words. That would be too conspicuous. The club is better at killing you with kindness, even if they have banned Player’s son after a crass commercial photo-bombing incident on the first tee two years ago and then denied Player provocatively carrying out a Golf Saudi bag for the ceremony last year.

Player, too, didn’t mouth off in the presence of the green jackets, playing the game of manners we’re accustomed to seeing on the hallowed grounds of Augusta National.

“This is my 65th appearance here, and you walk on the first tee and you say, well, this might be last one,” Player said. “So I think gratitude is the one for me.”