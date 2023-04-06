Tiger Woods not talking up his chances heading into Masters

Woods faces a battle with the course and his own unusually low expectations
Tiger Woods not talking up his chances heading into Masters
Tiger Woods is making his 25th appearance in the Masters (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 04:30
Phil Casey

Tiger Woods faces a battle with the course and his own unusually low expectations heading into the 87th Masters at Augusta National.

Woods has always insisted that winning was his only reason for entering a tournament, even when making one of his numerous comebacks from lengthy injury lay-offs.

That was the case in 2022 when he competed in the Masters less than 14 months after suffering severe injuries in a car accident, the 15-time major winner simply answering “I do” when asked if he believed he could win.

But a year on Woods was noticeably less bullish in his pre-tournament press conference, talking more about being able to “appreciate the time that I have here and cherish the memories.”

“You know, if he didn’t have to walk up these hills and have all of that, I’d say he’d be one of the favourites,” Rory McIlroy said after a nine-hole practice round with Woods.

“He’s got all of the shots. It’s just that physical limitation of walking 72 holes, especially on a golf course as hilly as this.”

While Woods is among the early starters on Thursday, McIlroy faces a lengthy wait before getting his ninth bid to complete the career grand slam by winning the Masters under way.

McIlroy, who finished second to Scottie Scheffler last year after a stunning closing 64, is due to tee off in the penultimate group at 1348 local time (1848 BST), with Scheffler starting 12 minutes earlier in his bid to join Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus in winning back-to-back titles.

Is there anything new for 2022?

Zach Johnson watches his tee shot on the extended 13th hole during a practice round for the Masters (Charlie Riedel/AP)

The par-five 13th has, after many years of speculation, been lengthened by 35 yards in an attempt to reintroduce what Augusta National’s co-designer Bobby Jones called the “momentous decision” to go for the green in two. Masters chairman Fred Ridley admitted that more players opting to lay up could result in less excitement, but believes a player in contention taking on the shot with a long iron in the final round will ultimately prove it was the right move.

Who are the favourites?

Rory McIlroy is one of the favourites (Mark Baker/AP)

The top three players in the world rankings sharing favouritism may suggest a lack of imagination from the bookmakers, but it is hard to argue with their logic. Defending champion Scheffler has finished 19th, 18th and first in his three appearances to date and has won twice this season. McIlroy won in Dubai in January – as Danny Willett and Sergio Garcia did before their Masters triumphs in 2016 and 2017 respectively – and was runner-up 12 months ago thanks to a closing 64. Jon Rahm had four straight top 10s before last year’s tie for 27th and won three times in five events earlier this season.

Key tee times

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion (Jae C. Hong/AP)

1324 BST – Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch.

1518 BST – Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele.

1836 BST – Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett.

1848 BST – Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, Tom Kim.

1900 BST – Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau.

Weather forecast

The action at Augusta National gest under way on Thursday (Mark Baker/AP)

Patchy fog was a possibility towards daybreak but would likely burn off between 8–9am. A few showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of a frontal boundary after 3pm. This front is expected to slowly move through central Georgia on Friday, with scattered morning showers becoming more numerous in the afternoon.

More in this section

Letter from Augusta: Augusta National could have provided a huge lift in elevating the stature of Europe’s leading players Letter from Augusta: Augusta National could have provided a huge lift in elevating the stature of Europe’s leading players
LIV Golf Invitational Series - London - Day Two - Centurion Club Greg Norman 'didn't receive an invitation' to Augusta for The Masters
The Masters preview: Re-designed 13th hole at Augusta could prove unlucky for some The Masters preview: Re-designed 13th hole at Augusta could prove unlucky for some
MastersPlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>HE'S GOT THE POWER: Seamus Power of Ireland celebrates a hole-in-one on the ninth hole during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)</p>

WATCH: Séamus Power hits back-to-back holes-in-one at Augusta on the eve of The Masters

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd