Greg Norman 'didn't receive an invitation' to Augusta for The Masters

While there are 18 LIV Golf players invited to play in this week’s Masters Tournament, their commissioner was persona no grata in Augusta.

Greg Norman was not welcome to join PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan or DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley under the famous live oak tree between the clubhouse and the first tee. Masters chairman Fred Ridley said the reason for the snub of the three-time Masters runner-up was simple.

“It really was to keep the focus on the competition,” said Ridley of golf’s most outspoken disrupter not getting an invite.

The 68-year-old Norman told Telegraph Sport that he didn’t receive an invitation. “Funnily enough, I haven't been invited. As a major winner I always was before, but they only sent me a grounds pass last year and nothing, zilch, this time around. I'm disappointed because it's so petty but of course I'll still be watching.”

Ridley noted that Norman had only accepted invitations twice in the last decade, once as a radio commentator.

“We did not extend an invitation to Mr. Norman. The primary issue and the driver there is that I want the focus this week to be on the Masters competition, on the great players that are participating, the greatest players in the world, which, by our decision in December, we ensured that we were going to honor and be consistent with our invitation criteria,” Ridley said.

Norman is a prominent figure in Masters history, featuring in some of the most prominent tournaments including runner-up to 46-year-old Jack Nicklaus in 1986, victim of Larry Mize’s miraculous playoff chip-in in 1987 and author of his own massive collapse from six up against Nick Faldo in 1996.

Norman’s last good chance to don a green jacket was in 1999, when he wilted late in a duel with Jose Maria Olazabal.

Asked whether the divisive Australian would ever be welcome back to Augusta National, Ridley said he would “never say never.”

“I mean, it's hard to answer that question because, you know, I don't know where the world is going to be next year or two years from now,” Ridley said.

“I would never say never. But I told you why he had not been invited this year. … “I've noticed a tone … the tone has been really good here this week. I've noticed the players are interacting.

"Last night at the Champions Dinner, I would not have known that anything was going on in the world of professional golf other than the norm.

"So I think, and I'm hopeful, that this week might get people thinking in a little bit different direction and things will change.”