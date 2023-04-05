End of line for Westwood and Poulter on home circuit after LIV rebels’ defeat

The 2023 version of the Dubai Desert Classic could prove more historic than anybody appreciated at the time. Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter formed part of the field for what may now prove to be the final time on the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour. Barring successful appeal, news that LIV rebels have seen a sporting arbitration case also involving that tour go against them almost certainly spells the end of the line for a host of iconic European players on their home circuit. A stay of punishment was only that.

The same Dubai event featured Rory McIlroy embroiled in a tremendous final-round joust with LIV’s Patrick Reed. Reflecting on that, many observers believed the DP World Tour was wrong to challenge the ability of golfers on the breakaway circuit to also play within their own domain. Graeme McDowell stated publicly that the DP World Tour had been afforded “a great opportunity” to allow players to combine schedules.

There is, however, no doubt the rank and file of the DP World Tour grew increasingly agitated at LIV golfers and their meddling representatives rolling back into town when it suited. It has also been abundantly clear that Keith Pelley, the chief executive, and his board viewed LIV as a live competitive threat.

Allowing a platform and, naturally, profile to golfers operating under the LIV banner – some of those players have equity in the business – always looked detrimental to the DP World Tour as an entity. In a sense Pelley was playing a no-lose game; had the arbitration result come out the other way, he could have told his allies at the PGA Tour that his organisation did their best while the window remained open for LIV players to boost fields in Europe. The problem would have been nothing could have stopped Tommy Fleetwood or Tyrrell Hatton, Europe’s new breed of star, from hopping over to LIV competition without sanction.

A blunt reality is Stenson, Westwood, Poulter and others made a commercial call. Their lucrative switch to LIV was perfectly understandable in terms of economics but it should not have been done while trying to eat DP World Tour cake. A sporting arbitration panel has agreed with that sentiment. So, too, did a judge in a United States district court last August. “If LIV is elite golf’s future, what do players care about the dust-collecting trophies of a bygone era?” asked Judge Beth Labson Freeman.

The contributions of Stenson, Westwood, Poulter, Martin Kaymer, Paul Casey and Sergio García to European golf and the Ryder Cup must be respected. Yet there is something endearing about the fact a membership organisation, in this case the DP World Tour, can legally withstand challenge from the vulgarity that is the Saudi Arabia public investment fund’s sporting wing. This carries importance beyond golf; in sport, rules and regulations matter. Greg Norman, LIV’s ringmaster, insists his organisation offers free agency to golfers when those involved have never looked more under instruction.

There could be a challenge to the arbitration outcome – and LIV have been more than willing to fund legal battles – but one wonders whether the players in question have the appetite to prolong the feud. Their energies would be better served trying to increase the relevance of LIV, which in turn would show the DP World Tour they made a strategic mistake in not aligning with the Saudis when an opportunity existed.

They will never admit it, but the major championships have cause to rub their hands at the banishment of so many established players from mainstream tours. Events such as this week’s Masters offer the only opportunity for spectators to watch McIlroy in the same field as Reed, Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith. The big four just got bigger.

Not so long ago, it seemed inconceivable Poulter and Westwood would never captain Europe in a Ryder Cup. The prospect does now exist, with the European side actually shy on obvious captaincy numbers for the next few editions because of the exodus to LIV. The notion of successful team leaders staying in place for future Ryder Cups has to come under serious consideration. In a playing sense – and it is worth remembering nobody has been or will be ‘banned’ from the Ryder Cup – the impact on Europe is negligible.

Recent days at Augusta National have seen players on both sides of golf’s civil war paint a picture of harmony. There have been handshakes and high fives at the Masters driving range.

The undercurrent remains as febrile as ever; Sport Resolutions is about to administer some public bloody noses.

