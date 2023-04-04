Letter from Augusta: New Par 3 course will enhance experience for both players and patrons 

Everybody is talking about the long-threatened and now-executed changes to lengthen the iconic par-5 13th hole at Augusta National.

On Wednesday, however, the golfing world will get its first official look at the massive changes to the most famous par-3 course in the world.

Augusta’s Par 3 course underwent a major renovation that will greatly enhance one of the tournament’s most cherished traditions – the Wednesday Par 3 Contest.

Ben Crenshaw once called Augusta’s short course “a little piece of art.” Paul Azinger dubbed it “the best golf course in the world.”

Gary Player said he used to play it often each Masters week to sharpen his wedge game and escape the intensity of everything taking place on the big course. Sam Snead and Johnny Miller used to get away for a little fishing in its stocked ponds.

The Par 3 course received its biggest makeover in 44 years, since two new holes were built in 1978 around Ike’s Pond to create the dramatic stage of No. 8 and 9 where the Par 3 Contest concludes each Wednesday before the Masters starts. While the last four holes remain unchanged, the first five have been totally redone to not only enhance the course but to open up views of multiple holes for the patrons to be able to enjoy a less claustrophobic experience.

The updated routing of the first five holes will bring Desoto Springs Pond more prominently into play on 1, 3, 4 and 5. The Masters media guide simply says: “In 2022, hole Nos. 1-5 of the Par 3 course were rerouted, allowing more golf holes to be adjacent to DeSoto Springs Pond and for the dam and pond to be reshaped and restored, while also increasing patron viewing options and capacity.”

It will measure 1,055 yards.

The new first hole – built in the open area where the original abandoned first and second holes were – plays 115 yards toward the pond, as does the new 105-yard third. The new second hole (100 yards) plays uphill away from the pond toward a green set near where the previous first green was situated. The former second hole was eliminated and the new third plays from near where the former second tee was toward a green set closer to the pond than the previous third green.

The new fourth hole will play only 70 yards and to a green built on a new peninsula jutting into the pond. The fifth green was moved closer to the edge of the pond and will now play as the longest hole (155 yards) more over the water instead of adjacent to it.

The changes will make for an enhanced experience and easier traffic flow for the players and the patrons who attend the Par 3 Contest. And it will look great on the television broadcast.

The roots of the Par 3 Course go all the way back to Alister MacKenzie’s original plans for Augusta National. MacKenzie first drew up routings for a nine-hole and later an 18-hole “approach and putt course” in his original concept for the club. Bobby Jones nixed the idea – presumably because of costs when the club was struggling during the Depression – and instead marked on the site plan, “Reserved for Park.”

It took 25 years before aging co-founder Clifford Roberts resurrected MacKenzie’s concept for a short course to augment the main attraction. In 1958, a nine-hole course was designed and built by George W. Cobb – “with help from Roberts.”

The membership did not immediately embrace it, derisively referring to it as the “Tom Thumb course” according to David Owens’ book “The Making of the Masters.”

But it didn’t take long for the little beauty playing around and over Desoto Springs Pond to soften hearts. By 1960, the Par 3 Contest was created and evolved into one of the most beloved traditions in golf – a rare light-hearted calm-before-the-storm event on the eve of the season’s first major championship.

The “Par 3 jinx” began with it as no player presented the crystal given to the Contest winner has ever gone on to win the Masters in the same year.

In 1978, Tom Fazio was enlisted to build two additional holes around adjacent Ike’s Pond. Those two holes serve as the dramatic finish to the Par 3 Contest, replacing what were originally two non-descript half-wedge shots that served as holes 1 and 2. The new holes stretched the Par 3 Contest course to 1,060 yards, though the original opening holes remained making it an 11-hole layout.

When Fazio made his changes in 1978, the Par 3 course also served as a significant test subject with its greens converted from a hybrid Bermudagrass to bentgrass. The experiment was deemed a success and the greens on the main course were converted to bent two years later before the 1980 Masters.

The little course itself was not the only thing enhanced. Three large new buildings including two cabins and a event building were built just inside the gates along Washington Road roughly adjacent were the old third hole was situated. Building plans that were filed with the city also a member restroom, a 3,000-square foot merchant building, patron hub and east restroom being built on the perimeter nearest to Washington Road.

The plans also mentioned a small player pavilion and west bathroom.

Masters chairman Fred Ridley is expected to offer details of the changes during his annual press conference on Wednesday.