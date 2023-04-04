'I don't know how many more I have in me' - Woods cherishing Augusta memories

The green-jacketed moderator welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with a recap of the extraordinary tale of the five-time champion and his accident-ravaged lower leg making a dramatic return a year ago and fighting to make the cut.

“And then it got cold,” Woods said.

The weather was unkind to aching ankles of Woods, and his faced tensed when the subject of this weekend’s temperature-dropping wet forecast: “Oh, yeah, I've seen it. Yeah.”

That Woods was able to return after 14 months off and on a aching leg and make the cut was a testament to his ability to play Augusta National.

“I didn't win the tournament, but for me to be able to come back and play was a small victory in itself,” he said.

Without all the physical tools he used to dominate the game, he is forced to rely on guile and experience to offset whatever has been lost in his game. That will once again be the key to whatever success he can have this week.

“I haven't played that much, no. But if there's any one golf course that I can come back, like I did last year, it's here, just because I know the golf course,” he said.

“You look at what … Bernhard (Langer) is still able to compete here; Fred (Couples) is still able to compete here. They're older guys who understand how to play this particular golf course. It helps. And hopefully it will help me this week.”

Woods arrived Sunday afternoon and hit on the range next to Jason Day, who described all of his shots have that distinctive “Tiger sound.”

Rory McIlroy played a practice round Monday and swears Woods still has all the tools he needs to win.

But … “If he didn't have to walk up these hills and have all of that, I'd say he'd be one of the favorites,” McIlroy said. “I mean, he's got all of the shots. It's just that physical limitation of walking 72 holes, especially on a golf course as hilly as this.

“But again, as we all know, we never count Tiger out, and he can do incredible things.”

Said Woods: “Like Rory was saying, I can hit a lot of shots but the difficulty for me is going to be the walking going forward. It is what it is. I wish it could be easier. I've got three more years, where I get the little buggy and be out there with Fred (Couples, on PGA Tour Champions) but until then no buggy.”

Woods has accepted his new reality. He talks of sharing knowledge with younger players the same way the generations ahead of him shared expertise with him. And as he did after walking over the Swilcan Bridge at St. Andrews in last year’s Open, the thought that every time he comes to the Masters might be his last opportunity.

“Last year was kind of … I didn't know if I was going to play again at that time. For some reason everything kind of came together and I pushed it a little bit and I was able to make the cut, which was nice,” he said.

“Yeah, I don't know how many more I have in me. So just to be able to appreciate the time that I have here and cherish the memories.”