Relaxed Rory McIlroy: 'I know that I've got everything there. It's just a matter of putting it all together'

All manner of Rory McIlroys have shown up at Augusta National in the last 15 years. None of the previous 14 versions ever looked or sounded more relaxed and comfortable than the one who stepped to the microphone on Tuesday morning.

With larger-than-life pictures of McIlroy’s bunker hole-out eruption on the 72nd hole last April flanking the interview room, the Northern Irishman spoke of last year’s final-round 64 to finish runner-up as the kind of breakthrough his psyche needed to break down the scar tissue that had built up in too many disappointing Masters outcomes.

That confidence and the preparedness that’s comes with playing 81 holes already at Augusta National over the last few weeks has created what he calls the “right head space” necessary to potentially walk away this year with a green jacket that would complete his career grand slam and bury a nine-year drought since his last major championship victories in 2014.

“I felt last year that I maybe shed some of that scar tissue and felt like I sort of made breakthroughs,” he said Tuesday. “Yeah, I'm feeling as sort of relaxed as I ever have coming in here just in terms of I feel like my game is in a pretty good place. I know the place just as about as well as anyone.

“The only thing that I can say is that I proved to myself that I could do it (in 2022). As much as I didn't really get into contention, there was a part of me on that back nine last year that felt that I had a chance, and to play the way I did and to eagle 13 and to have those feelings, in my mind, anyway, I felt like it was a breakthrough.”

Going back to his last-nine meltdown in 2011 after holding the lead for 3½ rounds, McIlroy has repeatedly killed his chances with a combination of slow starts, crushing nines or failures to ignite in the final round. It not his swing strengths that hold him back but mental weaknesses that have derailed him.

“I've always felt like I have the physical ability to win this tournament, but it's being in the right head space to let those physical abilities shine through,” he said. “It's been tentative starts, not putting my foot on the gas early enough. I've had a couple of bad nine holes that have sort of thrown me out of the tournament at times.

“So it's sort of just like I've got all the ingredients to make the pie. It's just putting all those ingredients in and setting the oven to the right temperature and letting it all sort of come to fruition. But I know that I've got everything there. It's just a matter of putting it all together.”

To help put it together, McIlroy has made a series of trips from south Florida to Augusta to practice, including a quick foray last Thursday with Shane Lowry to work on their games on the Masters course instead of at home. Why? “It's just fun to be up here,” he said.

“I think the best way for me to feel like I'm in a good head space is to be as prepared as I possibly can be, and I feel really prepared,” he said.

“I think when you feel that way and you feel like you've done everything that you need to do, you sort of just get into a different level of comfort. I think I'm pretty much there.”

One of those ingredients for preparedness was working out the kinks in his new driver that certainly clouded his head space only a month ago when he missed the cut at the Players Championship. Both with TaylorMade reps and in the WGC Match Play, he seemed to have resolved those issues.

“Arguably the biggest tournament of the year before this one, I missed the cut and I played the first two rounds with the guy (Scottie Scheffler) that went on and won the tournament by five and felt like I was not in the best place,” McIlroy admitted.

“But as I said before, those struggles and those experiences, I think they are the things that you learn from, and I definitely used that week after the Players, I came up here for a couple of days and I worked with the guys at TaylorMade to find a driver and get really dialed in…

“That was a huge weight off my shoulders in way. If I can drive the ball well, it's the foundation of my game, and I can really play from there and take advantage of that.”

McIlroy certainly wasn’t going to let the ongoing saga with LIV Golf enter his head space this week. He spoke graciously of their presence this week at Augusta.

“Look, it's a narrative and a storyline, but the Masters and the four major championships sit above all that noise, and that's the way it should be this week,” he said.

As outspoken as McIlroy has been regarding LIV and helping protect the established tours, he refused to take any bait on questions regarding the pending announcement that the DP World Tour has prevailed in its arbitration ruling to ban players from the rival circuit or LIV’s expressed need to make a proper showing and potentially win this week.

“If that is the outcome, then that certainly changes the dynamic of everything,” he simply said of the ruling in favor of the DP World Tour first reported in The Times of London.

“I'm not a lawyer. But if the arbitration panel think that's the right decision, then I have to go by what they say.”

McIlroy is singularly focused this week on the task at hand. He played a practice round Monday with Tiger Woods, and the massive crowds following them were as enthusiastic and supportive of McIlroy as they were of the five-time Masters champion.

Can that energy be the catalyst to an ultimate Masters breakthrough?

“Yeah, no one wants me to win this tournament more than me, right?” he said with a laugh.

“I don't feel like the support is like a weight of expectation, but it's incredibly nice and I'm incredibly grateful that I do have that support. You know, if that can help me half a percent to get through this week, then I'll take it.”