Cameron Smith happy with LIV decision after smooth return to PGA Tour

Cameron Smith didn’t know what to expect when he arrived on the range at Augusta National on Monday fresh off a night of laundry after competing in LIV Golf’s Orlando event.

His first appearance at a de facto PGA Tour event since last autumn, also in Georgia at the Tour Championship, before taking his talents to the rival circuit went smoother than he thought.

Smith encountered smiles and hugs from his peers instead of sneers and cold shoulders.

“It was just a really nice experience,” said Smith, who has finished top 10 in four of the last five years at the Masters including T3 last year and runner-up in 2020. “I didn't want to expect too much but at the same time, I kind of wanted that, not only for myself but just for the game of golf. I think there's a lot of stuff going on at the moment that doesn't need to be going on, especially in the media. I think it's definitely wound up a little bit too much.”

The “rubbish” Smith says is out there about the rival factions is overblown – or at least contained to a relative few players. He doesn’t sense “any kind of hatred going on between the players.” The Australian and reigning Open champion does, however, sense disrespect for the quality of golf that he and his LIV mates are capable of playing on the major stages. And he isn’t shy that he thinks it's important that he and some of the other LIV major winners like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed play well and contend this week.

“I think we need to be up there,” he said of the leaderboard. “I think there's a lot of chatter about these guys don't play real golf; these guys don't play real golf courses. For sure, I'll be the first one to say, the fields aren't as strong. I'm the first one to say that.

“But we've still got a lot of guys up there that can play some really serious golf, and we compete against each other hard week-in and week-out and we're trying to do the same things that we did six months ago. … Yeah, I think we just need a good, strong finish.”

While he admits his game isn’t in the same shape it was a year ago when he came to Augusta with wins already in the Players Championship and Sentry Tournaments of Champions, Smith believes just being back at Augusta can rekindle his game.

And he has zero regrets about making the jump to LIV.

“For sure there's been a couple of tournaments that I really have enjoyed in the past that I feel like I've missed out on,” he said. “But at the same time, I've made my bed and I'm happy … very, very happy where I am. I'm happy to sleep in the bed I'm in basically.”