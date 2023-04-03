Cameron Smith happy with LIV decision after smooth return to PGA Tour

The Australian and reigning Open champion does sense disrespect for the quality of golf that he and his LIV mates are capable of playing on the major stages
Cameron Smith happy with LIV decision after smooth return to PGA Tour

BACK ON TOUR: Cameron Smith of Australia talks with his caddie Sam Pinfold on the practice area at Augusta National. Pic: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 21:55
Scott Michaux, Augusta

Cameron Smith didn’t know what to expect when he arrived on the range at Augusta National on Monday fresh off a night of laundry after competing in LIV Golf’s Orlando event. 

His first appearance at a de facto PGA Tour event since last autumn, also in Georgia at the Tour Championship, before taking his talents to the rival circuit went smoother than he thought.

Smith encountered smiles and hugs from his peers instead of sneers and cold shoulders.

“It was just a really nice experience,” said Smith, who has finished top 10 in four of the last five years at the Masters including T3 last year and runner-up in 2020. “I didn't want to expect too much but at the same time, I kind of wanted that, not only for myself but just for the game of golf. I think there's a lot of stuff going on at the moment that doesn't need to be going on, especially in the media. I think it's definitely wound up a little bit too much.” 

The “rubbish” Smith says is out there about the rival factions is overblown – or at least contained to a relative few players. He doesn’t sense “any kind of hatred going on between the players.” The Australian and reigning Open champion does, however, sense disrespect for the quality of golf that he and his LIV mates are capable of playing on the major stages. And he isn’t shy that he thinks it's important that he and some of the other LIV major winners like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed play well and contend this week.

“I think we need to be up there,” he said of the leaderboard. “I think there's a lot of chatter about these guys don't play real golf; these guys don't play real golf courses. For sure, I'll be the first one to say, the fields aren't as strong. I'm the first one to say that.

“But we've still got a lot of guys up there that can play some really serious golf, and we compete against each other hard week-in and week-out and we're trying to do the same things that we did six months ago. … Yeah, I think we just need a good, strong finish.” 

While he admits his game isn’t in the same shape it was a year ago when he came to Augusta with wins already in the Players Championship and Sentry Tournaments of Champions, Smith believes just being back at Augusta can rekindle his game.

And he has zero regrets about making the jump to LIV.

“For sure there's been a couple of tournaments that I really have enjoyed in the past that I feel like I've missed out on,” he said. “But at the same time, I've made my bed and I'm happy … very, very happy where I am. I'm happy to sleep in the bed I'm in basically.”

More in this section

Fred Couples stands by insults he fired at LIV rebels ahead of Masters Fred Couples stands by insults he fired at LIV rebels ahead of Masters
The Masters - Preview Day 1 Shane Lowry: No one has a God-given right to come to Augusta and play well
122nd U.S. Open Championship - Final Round Sky Sports yet to agree deal for US Open golf as talks hit stalemate
<p>WINNING COMBINATION: Tiger Woods, left, receives a hug from his caddie Steve Williams after winning the 2001 Masters at Augusta National in 2001. Woods captured this second Masters title, defeating David Duval by two strokes. Pic: AP Photo/Elise Amendola</p>

Steve Williams: 'Tiger’s only acceptance of a good week was a win'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd