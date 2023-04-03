Shane Lowry: No one has a God-given right to come to Augusta and play well

If Shane Lowry isn’t quite as chuffed about his chances as he was coming into the Masters a year ago, it’s not for a lack of preparation.

Lowry has made two trips to Augusta National since the Players Championship, first with his father and again last week with Rory McIlroy. Combined with his seven prior appearances in the Masters, the recon trips keep building on a portfolio of comfort for Lowry.

“I’ve been here a lot,” Lowry said, explaining that McIlroy texted last week and invited him for a Thursday trip to Georgia to practice here instead of at home in south Florida. “We had the course to ourselves, we played like five-and-a-half, six hours practice. Played a game and chipped and putted to every green from last year, we had all the pins out. Just the two of us, so it was lovely.”

McIlroy and Lowry finished second and third a year ago, the best finish for each of them at Augusta.

“Last year was nice but you don’t have a God-given right to come here and play well,” Lowry said. “You still have to do everything right and get a bit of luck along the way. I step on tee boxes now and I see my shots, and I see my shots on the greens. I have even got a new caddie here this year and we were talking a lot about it today, I see my way around this golf course pretty well. It is about being aggressive to your spots and pulling it off.”

The Offaly man admits that despite that 2022 success his confidence is a bit lower coming into the week than it was a year ago when he was stringing together high finishes leading in.

“My results have not been great but when I sit down and think about it I am not far away … three out of four good rounds in weeks, stuff like that,” he said. “I have not done certain things well that I would have liked but I feel okay. Would I say I feel as confident as I did this time last year? Probably not, but do I feel like I can go out and do well this week? Yes, I do.

“Last year I came off the back of a second place at Honda … and I was playing good golf. I was confident. Am I as confident this year? No, but I do feel like my game is in a decent place and I am just trying to be as patient as I can. Hopefully it all comes together this week.”

Lowry spent Sunday afternoon – his 36th birthday – working with his coaches and caddie on his short game at the club’s practice grounds. His only lament was a recent haircut he describes as “a bad one.” He will not overwork himself, playing only nine holes each day this week before the Par 3 Contest with his wife, Wendy, and both kids as his caddies.

“I do feel like my game is in a decent spot. It can click at any stage,” he said. “The important thing is not to try and make it click. If you try too hard to make it click then that’s when you put too much pressure on yourself. It is all about waiting for it to happen for me. I feel like I am doing the right things. I feel like I have worked very hard each year trying to get things right and just trying to be patient now.”

The weather forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday calls for rain and much cooler temperatures, conditions that don’t hurt Lowry’s chances. But it could make for a very long and disruptive week.

“I think they are probably going to let it firm up as much as they can over the few days because of what is forecast this weekend,” Lowry said. “I would expect it to play firm the next few days but then when it gets to the weekend who knows what it will bring? Hopefully it breaks up but it will probably play firm on Thursday, that could be the most difficult scoring day, so it will be interesting, we just have to see. It plays longer and a little bit easier when it is soft.”

Lowry will be more concerned with his tee times than who he is grouped with when the pairings are released at lunch time tomorrow. With 18 LIV Golf players making up 20 percent of the 88-player Masters field, there is a lot of curiosity about who might play with who. But Lowry is unfazed by the subject.

“Look, there’s obviously going to be some pairings that are interesting this week,” he said. “I have played in Europe over the last year so I have played the same tournaments as them all (LIV players) a lot so it doesn’t make any difference to me. At the end of the day we are all out there trying to win this tournament.”