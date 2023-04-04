Gnome wars: Another strange Augusta tradition

Upon departure for another week spent covering the Masters, my wife had only request: “Please don’t bring home another gnome.” Odds are she’ll once again be disappointed in me if I can get my hands on one.
For the seventh year, the hottest item in the Masters merchandise shop is the annual gnome. This year’s is a patron sporting a stack of plastic drink cups and a chair slung over his shoulder. As a bonus, the blue shirt the gnome is wearing is also available for sale in the golf shop.
The gnomes started seven years ago, but it wasn’t until 2019 when the items became a cult collectors favourite. That’s the year they offered one wearing caddie overalls. It bears a suspicious resemblance to Shane Lowry’s former caddie Bo Martin (who returns this week carrying Tyrrell Hatton’s bag). A smaller version of the caddie gnome is now readily available every year.
But the large annual gnome requires some effort and luck to get. They get restocked every morning and are typically gone within the first 30 minutes the shop is open. By the afternoon, they often end up on eBay marked up at least five times the original cost.
Gnome gouging: another tradition unlike any other.