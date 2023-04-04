Gnome wars: Another strange Augusta tradition

Upon departure for another week spent covering the Masters, my wife had only request: “Please don’t bring home another gnome.” Odds are she’ll once again be disappointed in me if I can get my hands on one.

For the seventh year, the hottest item in the Masters merchandise shop is the annual gnome. This year’s is a patron sporting a stack of plastic drink cups and a chair slung over his shoulder. As a bonus, the blue shirt the gnome is wearing is also available for sale in the golf shop.