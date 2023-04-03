Letter from Augusta: Tense and tetchy on the Champions Dinner menu?

Welcome to the 87th Masters week – the most awkward installment yet of the season’s first major championship.

Augusta National Golf Club founder Bobby Jones couldn’t have imagined the annual gentlemanly gathering of golfing greats he launched in 1934 would turn into a brat party nearly 90 years later. The decorum long associated with the Masters Tournament has been largely absent in the buildup to 2023.

In this Amen Corner we have Phil Mickelson, returning after a one-year self-imposed exile with issues both domestic and abroad, including calling his future Saudi employers “scary mother-----.” With him are 17 other defectors to rival LIV Golf, some of whom are included in a lawsuit against the PGA Tour that seeks legal depositions from their hosts at Augusta National Golf Club.

“But don’t get all uppity if people object when you come back,” three-time Masters winner Nick Faldo said to The Telegraph.

Mickelson and five of his LIV compadres – Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson and Charl Schwartzel – will be on hand for Tuesday night’s Champions Dinner, an occasion that is supposed to honour returning champion Scottie Scheffler with a delicious menu cooked up by the Texan and world No. 1. Dinner MC Ben Crenshaw admitted Sunday he’s “a little concerned to be honest,” about the atmosphere around the dinner table.

“I’m not sure what is going to happen. I’m expecting that cooler heads will prevail and everything will be fine,” said Crenshaw, who can probably rest easy since Mark O’Meara mentioned that club chairman Fred Ridley has called up every past champ and briefed them on appropriate protocols.

One dinner guest, however, doesn’t seem to have gotten the menu that this is supposed to be a happy occasion without everyone arguing over who snubbed who. Gary Player is the rogue ambassador nobody saw coming.

Player, a three-time Masters winner and honorary starter, has long been on the doorstep of cranky-old-man status, but the three-time Masters champ and honorary starter went full get-off-my-lawn hostile in a couple of pre-tournament interviews whining about how Augusta National and the major he ranks fourth out of four doesn’t treat him with enough reverence.

He belly-ached to The Times of London about having to beg to be able to bring his grandkids for a round at Augusta. Never shy about tooting his own horn, the smallest member of the erstwhile “Big Three” (the only one never invited to be a member) claims to have “helped make this tournament what it is” and noted how “sad” it is they don’t always roll out the red carpet for the man who showed up with a Golf Saudi bag last year and whose son sullied Lee Elder’s wheelchair-bound appearance as an honorary starter in 2021 with crass commercial photo-bombing.

“If it wasn’t for the players, it would be just another golf course in Georgia,” said Player, who curiously doesn’t seem interested in tee times on any of those other courses.

If the dinner isn’t awkward enough, it will be interesting to see how Player is greeted on the first tee with Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson or in their traditional post-tee shots press conference.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy during Monday practice at Augusta National

Only one LIV star was invited for a pre-tournament presser – reigning Open champion Cam Smith. He’s potentially the biggest threat to steal away from Augusta with another green jacket for the rebel alliance of players who seem determined to prove they still belong on the biggest stages.

“Most of us will get four cracks at it this year (in majors), and hopefully we get maybe a win out of it,” Smith said last week in Orlando where LIV played a tune-up event won by Brooks Koepka the week leading into the Masters. “Maybe we just show a really hearty effort. I think for us, internally, there’s a lot of chatter going around about ‘these guys don’t play real golf anymore.’ And I think it’s b.s. to be honest. And we just want to show people that.”

While Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scheffler and the bulk of the world’s top-ranked players will try to hold LIV off from celebrating victory in the place LIV commissioner Greg Norman suffered so much regret, the world No. 1,001 golfer brings a little awkwardness of his own to Augusta.

Tiger Woods will make only his second start of the year this week as he resumes his limited schedule at the place he’s won five times from 1997 to 2019. But it’s Woods’ first appearance since more personal laundry has aired involving the bad breakup with his recent long-time girlfriend Erica Herman. The she-said-he-said tabloid tiff isn’t the worst thing Tiger has dealt with returning to Augusta, but it has dulled the lustre of his reputational renaissance in a week that he focuses on trying to prove his doubters wrong once again.

It’s all very unmannerly in a place that values proper manners so robustly. None of it will matter Sunday night (or Monday if the grim weather forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday brings its worst) when the green jacket gets draped on someone’s shoulders.

Unless that someone has a LIV logo showing on his collar above the lapel. That might make the 2024 Masters even more awkward if the champion serves crow for dinner.