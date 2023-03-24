Shane Lowry resists fightback to knock Jordan Spieth out of WGC-Dell Match Play

Lowry had already been eliminated following defeats by Taylor Montgomery and Mackenzie Hughes.
Shane Lowry resists fightback to knock Jordan Spieth out of WGC-Dell Match Play

Shane Lowry, pictured, ended his losing streak by beating Jordan Spieth in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin. Pic: Eric Gay/AP

Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 17:52
Phil Casey

Shane Lowry held off a spirited fightback from Jordan Spieth to send the three-time major winner crashing out of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Lowry had already been eliminated following defeats by Taylor Montgomery and Mackenzie Hughes, his fifth and sixth match play losses of the year after he lost all four of his matches in January’s Hero Cup.

However, the former Open champion took advantage of an erratic display from Spieth to race into a five-hole lead at the turn and held on to complete a 2&1 victory at Austin Country Club.

Hughes thrashed Montgomery 6&5 in the other match in group 12 to set up a play-off between the pair, although they had to wait for the day’s other matches to tee off before they could get under way on the first hole.

American Max Homa had earlier become the first player to reach the last 16, despite not hitting a single shot.

Homa was due to face former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama in the final round of group matches, only for Matsuyama to withdraw before play got under way with a neck injury.

That meant Homa was credited with his third win of the week and advanced to the knockout stages for the first time.

Max Homa was the first player to advance to the last 16 of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin (Eric Gay/AP)

Homa joked about enjoying another “bogey-free day” on Twitter before adding: “In all seriousness, this isn’t the way I wanted to make it through. I hope Hideki feels better soon. Golf is better when he’s playing well.”

Matsuyama later released a statement via the PGA Tour which read: “I experienced some stiffness in my neck this morning while warming up on the range, preventing me from making a full swing.

“As a precautionary measure, I decided to concede my match to Max and rest before moving on to the Valero Texas Open next week.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to Dell Technologies and the Austin Country Club for their kind hospitality and supporting the WGC Match Play through the years.”

More in this section

Jon Rahm stays in WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play hunt as Shane Lowry exits Jon Rahm stays in WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play hunt as Shane Lowry exits
Rory McIlroy has ‘one eye on Augusta’ as big names suffer defeats in Austin Rory McIlroy has ‘one eye on Augusta’ as big names suffer defeats in Austin
Rory McIlroy makes flying start in opening group match Rory McIlroy makes flying start in opening group match
AustinPlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>Rory McIlroy produced a spectacular finish to his second match in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Eric Gay/AP)</p>

Spectacular finish bags second win for McIlroy but Lowry suffers early exit

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd