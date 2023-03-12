Scott Scheffler holds off Tyrrell Hatton to win The Players Championship title

When former PGA Tour commissioner Deane Beman hired Pete Dye to build the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course on worthless Florida swampland purchased for $1, he envisioned a new kind of way to present a show starring the best golfers in the world.

Tyrrell Hatton delivered the kind of performance Beman dreamed of Sunday. Sitting exactly where he started the final day at 5-under par when he made the turn, Hatton made seven birdies coming home for a 29 to post 12-under in the clubhouse. The animated Englishman became just the third player in 40 years to finish with five consecutive birdies at Sawgrass as he made a valiant chase of world No. 2 Scott Scheffler.

Scheffler refused to be denied the Players Championship trophy, $4.5 million winner’s cheque and the world No. 1 ranking that came with his sterling answer to Hatton’s challenge, but it didn’t diminish the effort by the scrappy man from Buckinghamshire to try to become the first English winner of the PGA Tour’s flagship event.

“I mean, considering where I was at the start of the back nine, I was probably tied 34th or something like that, so if you had said that you would finish second in the tournament or tied second and you don't have to play the back nine, I think you would take that,” Hatton said of his strong finish worth the biggest cheque of his career.

The volatile Hatton was scuttling along until he made a birdie on the long par-3 eighth to show a spark of life. But then he made a mess of the par-5 ninth after hitting his drive in the water and taking a bogey that surely ended his relevance.

“I was just trying to be a little bit more aggressive... I was 1-under for the day to that point,” he said. “Yeah, just trying to make something happen. Obviously not a very good swing into the water and ended up making a good 6 after I managed to miss the green from about 50 yards.” Even draining a 20-footer for birdie on 10 seemed innocuous enough considering he failed to back it up with a birdie on the par-5 11th. A birdie on the short drivable par-4 12th lifted him to 7-under and still far behind co-leaders Scheffler and Min Woo Lee at that point before missing a 10-foot birdie chance on 13.

It was Hatton’s Sunday running mate Max Homa who was making more noise at that point with a birdie-eagle-birdie run on 10, 11 and 12 to reach 10-under and push the leaders. But when Homa stalled, Hatton got busy as the winds got “mad” down the watery closing stretch.

He started throwing darts at the pins to set up five straight birds – to nine feet from the fairway bunker on 14, five feet after a 304-yard drive on 15, a one-handed 5-iron to the par-5 16th, a knockdown wedge to three feet on 17 and cut 4-iron off the pine straw to ten feet on 18.

“it was a risky shot, but it never crossed my mind to just try and chip out,” he said his finish on 18, where he even flashed a rare smile. “At the end of the day, I was just trying to cut it, and over-cutting it is going to be a better miss than coming out dead straight. What made it more good was the lie, the fact that I couldn't get the club properly behind the ball and had to hover it quite far back.

“But, yeah, for it to come out as well as it did, obviously I was delighted with.” His fearless finish with nothing to lose and a whole lot to gain made for a little compelling theatre on a day Scheffler mostly sucked the life out of any drama.

“Yeah, just pretty mad two and a half hours in the end, I guess, from standing on the 10th tee,” Hatton said. “So really happy with how it's played out. Yeah, good day's work.” While Hatton was finishing on 18, Scheffler made a run of his own to slam the door with five consecutive birdies from 8 to 12 to turn what would have been a one-shot edge into six over Hatton’s posted score.

Hatton and Scheffler played together last week at Bay Hill and had chances to win before Kurt Kitayama collected the victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Having seen the fight Scheffler made without his best stuff at Bay Hill didn’t inspire hope that he’d do any better than second.

“It's very impressive what he's doing,” Hatton said of the champion. “Not much more that I can say.” The value of Hatton’s finish is counted more than dollars. It vaulted him comfortably into the top 50 on the PGA Tour’s season-long points list, which is key to entry into next season’s most lucrative designated events.

“So I'm playing catch-up to a lot of guys that have played quite a bit of golf already,” Hatton said of the FedEx Cup race. “Obviously some of the European lads are in the same boat where we play DP World stuff at the back end of the calendar year and we miss some events over in the States. So, yeah, I'm just out here trying to earn as many points as I can and try and set myself up nicely for next year.”