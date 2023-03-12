Tournament of Aces

When Shane Lowry aced the 17th hole last year, it was only the 10th hole-in-one on the iconic par-3 since the Players Championship moved to the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in 1982. That averages to about one ace on the hole every four years on the so-called island green, and there had never been multiple aces in the same tournament.

This week, there were three aces on 17 – twice to the accessible front pin on Thursday and Saturday and another to the tougher Sunday pin tucked in the back right corner of the green.