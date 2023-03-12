Tournament of Aces

When Shane Lowry aced the 17th hole last year, it was only the 10th hole-in-one on the iconic par-3 since the Players Championship moved to the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in 1982. That averages to about one ace on the hole every four years on the so-called island green, and there had never been multiple aces in the same tournament.
This week, there were three aces on 17 – twice to the accessible front pin on Thursday and Saturday and another to the tougher Sunday pin tucked in the back right corner of the green.
Hayden Buckley erupted when his tee shot from 122 yards spun back into the cup in the first round. England’s Aaron Rai raised his hand when his spun back in on Saturday, prompting his caddie to leap into arms in the middle of a birdie-ace-birdie finish that thrust Rai into contention.
On Sunday, Alex Smalley bounced his into the hole from 134 yards for his first career hole-in-one on tour.
“I made a mess of 16. Hit a wedge over the green in the water, and then hit one too many more putts than I wanted to,” Smalley said. “I figured I might as well just go right at it.”