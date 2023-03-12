Shane Lowry happy with game but putting remains an issue

As middle-of-the-pack finishes go, Shane Lowry leaves the Players Championship with a lot to like and a little more to work on with the Masters on the near horizon.

“The last three days are as good of golf as I can play, and I need to find something on the greens over the next couple of weeks,” Lowry said after a final-round 70 at TPC Sawgrass he said was “by far the worst score” he could have shot.

“I'm disappointed how I putted,” he said. “I've been working so hard on it, and it's just not coming in. I need to just keep my chin up and keep going, keep working, keep grinding away, and hopefully it'll come in about a month's time.”

Lowry fought his way back off the ropes after an opening 77 at the Players, playing the last three rounds in 9-under par to finish at 4-under overall and inside the top 40.

“I felt good coming into the week, was excited about it, and then Thursday was just kind of a little kick in the backside really,” Lowry said. “Can never get complacent in this game. I'm not saying I was complacent, but you just need to be on the ball. It is that type of course.

“I felt like then Friday, I played lovely golf. I mean, I shot 2-under (Sunday), and it's by far the worst score I could have shot. That's disappointing because I felt like the way I played, I had a 5- or 6- or 7-under in me today, and that would have moved me nicely up the leaderboard. … To be honest, I played great yesterday I played great today, so probably should have finished better.

“But I have to look at the positives, as well, and the way I drove the ball and hit the ball over the last three rounds is pretty nice.”

It’s the putter Lowry will focus on as he takes a reconnaissance trip with his father and friend to Augusta National on Monday and Tuesday.

“For me, where we are in Florida, the Bear's Club, they'll have the greens rolling 14 plus they'll have the place in pristine condition,” he said. “I'm going up (to Augusta) this evening, I'm playing there the next two days. I'm looking forward to that. Hopefully then when it comes to it on the Thursday of the tournament, I'll be ready to go."

A switch last week to a shorter putter hasn’t taken as well as he and putting coach Steven Sweeney would like. He makes no promises the same putter will be in his bag in April.

“But it's just been a bit of a barren spell the last few weeks. I feel like if I had have holed anything this week, it would have been a decent week,” he said. “It's one of those, there's no drastic changes needed, just a bit of confidence. There's a lot of it between the ears, as well, and I just need to get that right. Maybe commit to it a little more. I don't know.”

With only the WGC Match Play in between, Lowry just wants to cultivate the same confidence he’s gone to Augusta with the last few years. He finished a career-best fourth in last year’s Masters.

“I remember going into Augusta last year I felt really good the week beforehand, practice was going well and it was after having some good results,” he said. “Hopefully I can go to the Match Play and have a good result and feel good about my game.”