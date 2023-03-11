'Just very blah': McIlroy misses Sawgrass cut but Lowry sneaks in

Rory McIlroy failed to generate any momentum completing his final eight holes after Saturday’s restart, shooting 76-73 to finish 5-over and miss his second Players Championship cut in three years since winning the PGA Tour’s flagship event in 2019.

While McIlroy joined Séamus Power (+6) with a weekend off, Shane Lowry progressed when the cut slipped to 2-over after a few players tripped home with late blunders on the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course.

McIlroy, Lowry and Power all have reconnaissance trips to Augusta National on Monday and all three Irish players ranked in the top 30 in the OWGR plan to only play next at the final WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, two weeks before the Masters.

“Just making sure my game is in shape for Augusta; making sure that I've got all the shots; making sure that I familiarize myself with the golf course again and go up there for a couple of days,” McIlroy said of the aims for Monday. “From now all the way until the start of April, it's really just all about getting ready for Augusta.”

McIlroy resumed his second round sitting at 6-over par with a 50-foot eagle putt ahead of him on the par-5 11th. He made birdie there and had a 12-foot chance for another on 12 to try to ignite a run to shave a few additional strokes off his score.

Desperate for a spark and an eagle, McIlroy pummeled a 362-yard drive on the par-5 16th that rolled through the fairway into the damp rough. His wedge from 143 yards came up short and he settled for birdie to get back to 4-over where he started the round.

He flared his driver wide ride into the tree on 18 and nearly went on the water after his second bounced off a tree and he walked off with a closing bogey.

“Yeah, just very blah,” was McIlroy’s summation of his week. “I guess the course, you just have to be really on to play well here. If you're a little off, it definitely magnifies where you are off. It's a bit of an enigma. Some years I come here, and like it feels easier than others. It's just a tricky golf course, and you don't hit fairways and you've got your work cut out for you.

“It is what it is. I actually don't feel like I'm playing that badly at all. A few miscues here and there, putted it off the sixth green yesterday, and just a little untidy here and there. But hit the ball okay. Just, as I said, this course if you're a little off definitely just magnifies where you are.”

McIlroy looks forward to a little time off after travelling with Lowry to Augusta and focus on getting comfortable with his new driver instead of trying to steer the changes to the PGA Tour’s new scheduling model.

“I'm ready to get back to being purely a golfer,” he said. “I wish I didn't have to bed in a new driver, I wish I could just use the old one, but yeah, it is what it is.”

His driver was off at Sawgrass, missing 15 of 28 fairways, where it’s of much larger concern than it will be at Augusta.

“That's the thing as well, there's a little bit more room off the tee (at Augusta),” he said. “And in fairness I've been maybe trying to push the driver a bit too much up the fairway here rather than just taking a couple of clubs less and hitting 5-wood or 3-wood or 2-iron or whatever it is. No, but still you don't want a big mis-hit in the bag. You look at the drive I hit on 18 there, and that's way too wide for a miss. Just sort of things like that that I just need to work on.”

Lowry shot 69 in the morning on Friday to reach 2-over, which left him tied 87th when he walked off the course but in good stead considering the difficult conditions the afternoon starters were facing. He’d climbed to T67 before play was suspended at 16:27 Florida time on Friday due to approaching thunderstorms.

The overnight rain softened the unusually firm greens, and morning mowing left a fresh course that many players took advantage of after the restart. Lowry lingered at T67 for most of the morning until the trio of Luke List (triple on 18), Emiliano Grillo (double at 6) and Peter Malnati (4-over 15 through18) stumbled home to move the cut line.

His weekend tee time was secured when Eric Cole missed a 38-foot birdie putt on 18 to keep the 2-overs at T65 and allow 11 more players into the third round.