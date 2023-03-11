Norway's Viktor Hovland in the mix at Sawgrass

Viktor Hovland was on a roll with five birdies in his first 11 holes Friday after finishing with four birdies in his last five holes Thursday. The run had him 8-under par and tied for the lead at the Players Championship.
“I was just hitting it really well, hitting a lot of fairways, hitting a lot of greens,” the Norwegian said. “I hit a lot of really nice iron shots to close and give myself a lot of looks and made a couple nice putts on top of that. Had it going.”
That roll came to a screeching halt with an errant drive on No 4 that lead to a sloppy double, backed up by bogeys on 5 and 8 that left him 1-under for the round 4-under overall – still firmly in contention but with a bad taste in his mouth.
“Obviously in a good spot, but pretty disappointed I didn't finish it off today because I played some really, really good golf,” said the European Ryder Cupper. “Yeah, it's frustrating with that finish.”
Hovland hit the ball well enough the win the Players last year, sniffing the lead on Sunday before a few short-game lapses on the closing stretch had him settle for a T9 in 2022.
A little tightening up and Hovland will have a good chance this weekend on a leaderboard a little light on star power.