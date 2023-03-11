Norway's Viktor Hovland in the mix at Sawgrass

Viktor Hovland was on a roll with five birdies in his first 11 holes Friday after finishing with four birdies in his last five holes Thursday. The run had him 8-under par and tied for the lead at the Players Championship.

“I was just hitting it really well, hitting a lot of fairways, hitting a lot of greens,” the Norwegian said. “I hit a lot of really nice iron shots to close and give myself a lot of looks and made a couple nice putts on top of that. Had it going.”