Putting lets Power down as he misses cut at Sawgrass

His putting touch didn’t return overnight as Séamus Power shot a second-round 76 at the Players Championship, finishing 6-over overall and missing his first cut since October and his first weekend off in three career starts at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course.

“I had another couple of three-putts today and really that’s what killed me,” said Power, who came into the week ranked fifth in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup and hadn’t missed a cut in 10 starts since Las Vegas last fall.

“I probably had four or five this week and a couple more from the fringes which is unlike me. Normally a strength of mine and it just wasn’t there this week. I wasn’t on the green and the speed seemed a little bit off and golf is much harder than it is and it adds up to plus-6.”

Power fired a decent 74 last Thursday to set himself up with a morning round, but the elements kicked up Friday and presented a Stadium Course that was far less gettable than it was a day earlier.

“For a Friday morning it’s about as firm as you’ll see and the wind is blustery,” Power said. “You don’t have to miss a shot by a whole lot. There at 17 and 18 where the wind was slightly across and hurting and you guess wrong and make a couple of quick bogeys and you’re like, ‘Damn, what just happened?’

“I think that’s the beauty of this course, small greens and small targets. You hit the fairway you fancy your chances and I hit a lot of fairways today but I just wasn’t sharp enough and that’s what happens.”

Power will skip the Valspar Championship and play the WGC Match Play, where he reached the quarterfinals last year at Austin Country Club in Texas.

“Get some rest this week and get ready for the Match Play,” he said of his plans. “I played nicely there last year and it’s a course I like. Obviously then preparation for the Masters.”

That preparation will start Monday with a casual reconnaissance trip to play Augusta National with his caddie, Simon Keelan, and another friend.

“The forecast is for rain but hopefully it doesn’t,” he said. “Just have a look and really looking forward to seeing it without the crowds. I played on Sunday before the Masters last year and it was special so I image it will be pretty cool on Monday.

“It’ll be nice to see and get a little bit more comfortable because I haven’t played there many times,” he said. “Part of it is to see changes, but it’s just to experience the place really.”