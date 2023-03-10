World number one Jon Rahm withdraws from Players Championship due to illness

The Spaniard, ranked world number one, had recorded a one-under-par 71 in his first round on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass
World number one Jon Rahm withdraws from Players Championship due to illness

ILL: Jon Rahm plays a shot during his first round at Sawgrass. Pic: Eric Gay/AP

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 18:19
PA Sport

Jon Rahm has withdrawn from the Players Championship ahead of his second round because of illness.

The Spaniard, ranked world number one, had recorded a one-under-par 71 in his first round on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass.

Rahm tops the FedExCup standings having won three tournaments, most recently the Genesis Invitational last month.

He had been due to tee off alongside American Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who are both in position take over the number one spot with good results this week.

With the second round well under way, lowly-ranked American Chad Ramey maintained his one-shot advantage prior to taking to the course again.

Collin Morikawa continued to sit second, with Ben Griffin moving into third on six under after a one-under-par round of 71.

More in this section

Rory McIlroy Opening day woes again for McIlroy at Sawgrass
Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman, asks judge for release from NDA Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman, asks judge for release from NDA
Pádraig Harrington selected for the World Golf Hall of Fame Pádraig Harrington selected for the World Golf Hall of Fame
SawgrassPlace: EuropePlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Northern IrelandPlace: Scotland
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One

Séamus Power suffers on greens as 'healthy' rough hits McIlroy and Lowry

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd