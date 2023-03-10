Séamus Power suffers on greens as 'healthy' rough hits McIlroy and Lowry

Since the Players Championship moved back to March in 2019 after 12-year run in May, the rough hasn’t been a major subject of concern. But an unusually hot early spring has let the Bermuda mingle with the overseeded rye and created a huge problem for anyone missing the fairway on the Stadium Course.

“This week I would say is as healthy as I've seen,” said Scottie Scheffler, who shot a 4-under 68 to sit tied fourth. “You have a little bit of Bermuda in there, and then with the overseed it's extremely thick.”

While early morning starters Chad Ramey (8-under 64), Collin Morikawa (65) and Taylor Pendrith (67) made hay of the conditions to get a jump on the field, much of the field struggled with the conditions at TPC Sawgrass.

It especially took its toll on the Irish contingent, all three of which finished over par.

While Rory McIlroy (76) and Shane Lowry (77) paid a dear price for missing fairways, Séamus Power didn’t have that issue. The Waterford man hit 10 of 14 fairways but suffered instead on the greens ranking 103rd in strokes gained putting en route to a 2-over 74 after three-putting the 18th hole after play was suspended for darkness.

“I just didn’t make anything on the greens and it’s a tough golf course when you don’t make anything on the greens,” Power said of his 31 putts. “I actually hit it pretty well off the tee and wasn’t in the rough that often. I had a lot of good chances and a couple of three-putts. The greens were bumpy with spike marks in the afternoon, so hopefully (Friday) morning with fresh greens I’ll be good to go.

“There’s chances to be made out there and that’s the fun thing about this golf course but you have to capitalise,” Power said. “I never got it today and never got under par. Hopefully, I start on 10 in the morning and got some good chances at 10, 11 and 12 and we’ll see what happens there. I felt pretty good with my game, so we’ll see. Correct a couple of those little mistakes on the greens and go from there.”

Lowry has a bigger hole to climb out of starting 5-over and tied 127th in the 144-man field. The Offaly man hit only four of 14 fairways and was scrambling from the jump after a bogey-birdie start. His day took a turn for the worse on 15 when his second shot off the pine straw hit a tree and bounced into a bush, leading to a penalty and a double bogey.

McIlroy suffered similar problems in the morning, hitting only six fairways en route to a 76 that had him T118 at the time play was suspended Thursday. He’ll have to scramble in the afternoon Friday to make the weekend.

“I feel like this is as penal as I've seen it out of the rough for a long time,” McIlroy said. “I think you'd have to go back to when the tournament was played in May, when we were in Bermuda rough, for it to be as penal as that. Yeah, you don't hit it on the fairway here, you're going to struggle.”

As the low Irishman this far, Power (T94) will have to overcome some difficult Players history to get himself back into the mix. Thirteen of the last 15 Players champions have played in the early-late half of the draw, a fact that bodes well for the most prominent name atop the leaderboard.

Morikawa has a chance to add the Players trophy to the PGA (2020) and Open (2021) championships he’s one after a bogey-free round that could have shared the lead had he holed a 6-footer for birdie on his finishing ninth hole. He picked up all of his seven strokes to par in a 10-hole stretch from 15 through 6.

“For the most part the birdie holes I was in the middle of the fairway and I was able to get myself close enough to have a good putt at it and have a good look,” said Morikawa.

“I think that's where it starts. Even though they say it's an approach-shot golf course, you have to be in the fairway out here.”

Ben Griffen finished with three consecutive birdies on 7-9 to shoot 67 in the late wave to move into a tie for third with Pendrith. Justin Suh was 5-under through 15 holes when play was suspended and has 16, 17 and 18 in front of him to try to close the gap on Ramey at the top.

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler headlines a six-man crowd at in sixth at 4-under after making five birdies on his second nine. Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose and Viktor Hovland were among the players to shoot 69.

“It's just one of those places where I felt like the way I played was really good a lot of times, and then I look at the board here, and I'm like, huh, I'm not even in the top 10,” said Spieth, who has only finished in the top 10 once at the Players.

“That's just the way this tournament has been for me. I'm not going to try and do anything differently, try and force anything more, it's just I felt like I played what would have been at least that last week, and for some reason it doesn't yield a lower score out here.

“If I can limit mistakes – I played smart when I was out of position today – the rest of my game feels really solid and should be able to make enough birdies to work my way into contention.”