Shane Lowry hoping the hard work is about to pay off at Players Championship

Shane Lowry admits it’s “unusual.” This week’s Players Championship marks Lowry’s fifth consecutive week competing and eighth start in nine weeks going back to the Hero Cup in January.

“I think with everything that’s going on, it’s not necessary but I just felt like what I needed to do,” Lowry said of the busy start to 2023. “Some tournaments I had to play and some tournaments I wanted to play.

“I think this year is a bit of a one-off where I played a little more than I normally would. Played eight of nine; never do that. Played five in a row; never do that. I sat down at the end of the year and planned out my schedule what’s going to get me as best I can to the second week in April and I feel like I’m doing that.

"I have a week off next week and very much looking forward to it and after that it will be get ready for the Masters. I want to be one of the best players in the world so I have to go practice every day. I know what’s around the corner and there won’t be too many days taking off between now and Hilton Head. It’s that part of the season I want to do well in.”

That second week in April in Augusta is the focal point for Lowry, who will actually start his week off with a trip to Augusta National to play the course Monday and Tuesday with his father and brother. “More of a family trip than a recce. Something they’re very excited about and I’m looking forward to as well.”

But that Masters-centric outlook really sharpens this week for Lowry at Sawgrass, where he’s made two good runs at winning the last two years, tying for eighth in 2021 and 13th last year when he aced the par-3 17th hole.

“It was around this time last year I was playing pretty good golf and feel like I’m playing decent this year again,” said Lowry, who tied 14th in the recent Genesis Invitational and fifth at the Honda Classic.

“I think you get a course like this that suits me and my game. You have to shape the ball around here and don’t just stand up and hit driver on every hole. It’s about playing golf. I certainly feel like come here is a major.

"Everybody’s here on Monday working. Everybody’s getting ready. It’s really got a major feel about it so it’s one of the tournament’s you want to compete in and do well in. The fact I’ve had a couple of decent results around here is nice and I can hopefully bring that to this week.”

Lowry says his form is better than he showed last weekend in finishing 67th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. “Yes, I didn’t have my best week last week at Bay Hill but that is a place I really struggle around and actually making the cut last week was a result for me,” he said.

“There’s been a lot of progress. L.A. was a place I’ve never liked in the past and I played quite well out there. Had a chance at Honda so I feel like my game is trending in the right direction. Go out and give it my best this week and hopefully I can be there in the afternoon (Sunday).”

Though No. 21 in the world, Lowry sits 97th in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings – which will be used as the benchmark for determining who gets to compete in the exclusive designated events in 2024. While he has work to do to get himself into the top 50 players at season’s end who will be exempted into the limited, no-cut fields, Lowry is bullish on the new tour model he helped create.

“I think it’s great honestly,” he said. “I think the bad press has been from negative people and I think the best players in the world are going to be playing against each other more often in bigger events on some great venues and I think it’s going to be good for the game.

"Certain people don’t see that right now but I do think when it plays out we’ll be looking back on the changes and going, ‘Yeah, they were a good thing.’ Like I said, the top players are playing against each other more often but it also gives the rest of the players a chance to play in those events more often.

"Like I’m looking at it, you’ve the four majors and the Players, which are the five big ones, and you’ll have the elevated events after that that are going to be huge and there’s an opportunity for a lot of guys.”

Lowry says the evolution of the model that was announced has improved greatly since the concept was first broached in exclusive player meetings last summer and hastily implemented this season.

“I’ve been involved in all the meetings. I was in Delaware for the very first one and what was proposed at the very first meeting is nowhere near what has happened,” he said.

“I think a lot of the top players have compromised as well and I think everyone is going to do well from it. I think it’s going to be good for the game. A January to August FedEx Cup is going to be exciting and going to be quick and hopefully I can be a part of it all and do quite well.”