Séamus Power: 'There’s no reason I can’t be in contention on Sunday'

Séamus Power picked a very good time for his professional career to hit its stride.

“It is good timing,” Power said of his current No 5 ranking in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings that virtually assures his place in $20 million designated events for the near future. “I think for me in the short term from my perspective, it’s obviously fantastic.”

A year ago making his second Players Championship start, Power had crept into the OWGR top 50 for the first time and was in need of a couple more good starts in the Players and WGC Match Play to hang on to gain access for the first time into the Masters and the other major championships.

Now he comes back firmly booked for another round of majors at No. 30 in the world. His torrid start to the final wraparound in the fall with victory in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, T3 at Mayakoba and T5 in the fall finale at Sea Island set him up atop the tour points standings.

His continued strong play – he posted five consecutive top-25 finishes to start 2023 – has him comfortably at No. 5 even as top-10 powers like Jon Rahm, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler have slipped ahead of him.

The significance of his stature isn’t lost on Power as the PGA Tour unveiled its new model for limited-field, no-cut designated events for 2024 that the top 50 FedEx Cup finishers will be locked into.

“People have asked me about the changes and I think time will tell. I’d be the first to tell you the macro economics of a corporation this size is tough for me to kind of grasp,” said Power.

“But the top players are behind it, which is huge. At the end of the day, they drive the tour. Tiger (Woods) drove it forever. We saw it at Riviera, that’s who people come to see. This week it’s Rory (McIlroy) and Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler and all these tops guys. I think the rest of the tour understands that.

“Obviously, you still want the avenues into these events and I think that’s the key. Once your good golf gets rewarded with avenues into these top tournaments, it’s going to be a really positive thing. It sounds like that’s the way it's going to be.”

Power has sustained a level of good golf since his breakthrough win at the age of 34 in the 2021 Barbasol Championship. It grew steadily last year as he made the cut in his first three career majors, even finishing T9 in the PGA Championship. He hasn’t missed a cut in 10 starts going back to last October.

“The big thing for me is I haven’t changed much,” he said of his consistency.

“You know, even my mental focus, which sometimes is off, it’s the same three or four keys that I have. Even when it comes to my own technical stuff whether it’s putting or chipping or bunker shots, I have the same two things that if it gets off I know I can rely on my own keys and I don’t really get away from that.

"So I haven’t gotten as far away from where I want to be as I have in the past. Just hanging in there and when it goes down the wrong path just do those things.”

Getting off to such a strong start has only added to Power’s confidence moving forward. “I’m definitely more comfortable I suppose and that’s the big thing feeling comfortable in these environments,” he said.

“It’s been a lot of good golf for me this season. Fifth in the FedEx Cup, really good spot. Feel really good about my game which is always the most important thing. When you’re doing kind of good things you feel like good stuff is on the horizon so that’s kind of exciting.

"Good run of golf coming up playing here, playing the Match Play in a couple of weeks and looking forward to the Masters in April. It’s the kind of stretch of golf you dream about, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Another upshot of his success is finding himself on the short list of candidates to qualify or get invited to compete in his first Ryder Cup in September in Italy. Power participated in the team-building Hero Cup in January. It’s not an opportunity he even imagined only two years ago.

“I spent the first four or five years just trying to keep your card, so you just knew the Ryder Cup was on and you knew weren’t close so you kind of watching who was going to qualify. You didn’t know how it worked, you just knew you weren’t going to be on it,” he said.

“It’s something I’d love to be a part of. As a European it’s something you grow up just dreaming to be a part of and it’s something I really hope to be a part of in September.

“With good golf you reach some of these goals. As long as you’re not thinking about it on the course, you’ll be fine. ... It’s just something that I’ve dreamed of for as long as I can remember and that’s not going to change especially as I am a little closer to reaching that goal. It’s not going to happen overnight and it’s going to take a lot more good golf over the next six months.”

Power hopes to put together some good golf over the next four days on a TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course he loves. He finished T35 and T33 in each of his prior Players starts.

“I just love this golf course. Florida golf has never been my strength but with the overseed here and I feel like I can really play and compete,” he said.

“My game’s in a good spot so I feel like there’s no reason I can’t be in contention on Sunday. Just give yourself a chance. With that finish great things can happen and hopefully they can come your way.”