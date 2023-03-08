Rory McIlroy: "He knew that decision was going to come with consequences."

The sound comes blaring from faux-rock speakers tucked in the carefully manicured landscaping as you walk along the long Davis Love III VIP entrance to the Players Championship.

In between the broadcast clips of “better than most” and “be the right club today” comes voices from past champions talking about how much the winning the tour’s flagship event meant to them.

Justin Thomas, the 2021 champion, and 2019 winner Rory McIlroy speak. Then there’s an Australian voice, but it’s not the reigning champion. It’s Jason Day, who won here in 2016. Rickie Fowler, the 2015 Players champion, says: “It’s always special feeling to come back to the TPC. Forever on the trophy and on the walls in the clubhouse. They can’t take that away.”

Not so fast, Rickie. The 2022 winner, Cameron Smith, has been audibly scrubbed from the record despite still living just minutes away from the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course. He hinted at possibly buying a ticket to come watch, but the young Aussie and reigning Open champion is not welcome on property anymore.

His name is on the trophy and in the champions locker room. The Australian flag currently flies over the scorers’ building. But the walk of champions, which had the pictures of all Players winners hanging on lampposts and down a hallway in the clubhouse, has been removed.

Too many disloyal ex-PGA Tour players – Smith, Greg Norman, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Martin Kaymer – have led to the banishment of photos that once hung so proudly at the home of tour HQ.

It makes for an awkward return to the staging of what once was dubbed the “greatest field in golf.” With more than two dozen LIV golfers, who would have been here this week rendered ineligible, the Players had to dig much deeper to fill out the 144-man field.

Only 69 of the OWGR top 100 are here, when it normally numbers in the upper 80s to lower 90s. There are 31 players outside the top 200; five outside the top 400. They’d usually go down into the 60s on the current PGA Tour points list the fill out the tee sheet, but they reached as far as 116 this year.

The proudly run all first-time participants through an interview car wash on Wednesdays, but instead of the typical 20 or so rookies they had a record 32 debutants on display.

Tour commissioner Jay Monahan isn’t apologizing for the hard-line and the losses to the field when asked directly about not having a defending champion to fete – or even a runner-up as Anirban Lahiri is in LIV’s fold as well.

“Listen, Cam Smith had a great performance in 2022; he was a deserved champion,” Monahan said. “I think as I look to this week and I look at the field that we have here and the strength from top to bottom, I think when we leave here on Sunday night we're going to crown another deserving champion.

“To answer your question directly, yes, it's awkward. But you know, ultimately that's a decision he made, and we've got an unbelievable field here this week and a history and tradition that one of these 144 is going to go seek to get.”

It is what it is in the current civil war over the high ground in professional golf. This is the sixth PGA Tour event this season that has been conducted without a defending champion due to LIV desertions, but it is by far the most conspicuous.

“Would it be better if the defending champion was here this week? Absolutely,” said McIlroy. “But he made a decision that he felt was the best thing for him, and he knew that decision was going to come with consequences, and one of the consequences is right now not being able to play on the PGA Tour.”

Said world No. 1 Jon Rahm: “That's my belief, that defending champions should always be there. We're talking about different circumstances right now. Some players made a choice of going to a different golf league knowing that they weren't going to be allowed to play here.

"And yes, this is a massive event. It is very close to major quality event, but it's still a PGA Tour event. So with that regard, no, I don't think he should be allowed to be here.”

It leaves a hole not having the Players and Open winner, but it doesn’t diminish the calibre of golf’s unofficial “fifth major” and the status that winning it will bring someone this week.

“I mean, winning this event is a big step forward to a hall-of-fame career,” said Rahm. “You are the Players champion, arguably as close as you can get to being a major champion without officially being one.

“So I think that the magnitude of the event and the golf course that comes with it, when you come down the stretch and you play those final (holes) … 14 through 18 are no joke. If you can get through that and become the champion, it's a very unique tournament and a very unique championship. It is our championship. So I think that's what makes it different to some of the other events.”

As the voice on loop from the shrubberies says, better than most.